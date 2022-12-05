 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: After Cheez-It Bowl berth, what are Sooners' transfer portal needs?

  • Updated
The Cheez-It Bowl might have been seen as a disappointing result a year ago, but is it now after the 2022 regular season? Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey also discuss player opt-outs; transfer portal players incoming and outgoing; and looking ahead to early signing, which begins Dec. 21. Also, an update on the men's and women's basketball teams.

