OU Sports Extra podcast: After Cheez-It Bowl berth, what are Sooners' transfer portal needs?

The Cheez-It Bowl might have been seen as a disappointing result a year ago, but is it now after the 2022 regular season? Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey also discuss player opt-outs; transfer portal players incoming and outgoing; and looking ahead to early signing, which begins Dec. 21. Also, an update on the men's and women's basketball teams.
Tulsans of the Year: As caretakers of Cain's Ballroom, Rodgers family keeps historic venue alive
A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason
QB Braylon Braxton
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton throws a pass during the Golden Hurricane’s 48-42 win over South Florida on Nov. 18, 2022. Braxton completed 20-of-27 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
QB Davis Brin
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa's quarterback Davis Brin is pressured against Northern Illinois University in Tulsa, OK, Sept. 10, 2022.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
LB Mason Cobb
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) celebrates after making a tackle during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Brian Darby
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma wide receiver Brian Darby (16) catches a touchdown over Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Kendall Dennis
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by cornerback Kendall Dennis (21) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DB Kendel Dolby
Previous school: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (juco)
Transfer destination: OU
Tulsa World file photo
CB Joshua Eaton
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) celebrates while taking the field during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Nick Evers
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) handles a snap while Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes (2) stands in the backfield during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DE Anthony Goodlow
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to pass under pressure from Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow (94) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
AP File Photo
WR Malachai Jones
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa wide receiver Malachai Jones makes a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Davis Brin during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md.
AP file photo
DL Jacob Lacey
Previous school: Notre Dame Transfer destination: OU
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) jogs off the field after a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
AP file photo
S Jordan Mukes
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma’s safety Jordan Mukes during spring football practice at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium practice fields, Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 in Norman, Okla.
Photo by GERALD LEONG/For the Tulsa World
WR Braylin Presley
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) tries to push past Kansas State Wildcats safety Drake Cheatum (21) during the third quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
DL Cedric Roberts
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma offensive lineman Aaryn Parks loses his helmet while blocking Oklahoma defensive lineman Cedric Roberts during practice and the University of Oklahoma on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Ralph Rucker
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma quarterback Ralph Rucker (19) passes the ball during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Spencer Sanders
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater.
AP file photo
LB Clayton Smith
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith (20) tackles Nebraska running back Anthony Grant (10) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Kenney Solomon
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Kenney Solomon II (left) deflects a pass intended for Jacksonville State Gamecocks tight end Braydon Hill during the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
DL Alton Tarber
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma defensive lineman Alton Tarber hits a blocking sled during practice and the University of Oklahoma on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Brey Walker
Previous school: OU
Transfer destination: TBA
Courtesy photo
DB Bryson Washington
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson attempts to block Oklahoma defensive back Bryson Washington during practice and the University of Oklahoma on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Theo Wease
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) celebrates a first down during the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB Justin Wright
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Justin Wright (30) tackles South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) during the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 18, 2022.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
