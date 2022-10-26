 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

OU Sports Extra podcast: After bye week, facing Big 12's best defense

  • 0

Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss the Sooners' next challenge: An Ames road trip to face the Iowa State Cyclones and their passionate fanbase. How will OU fare against the conference's best defense? Plus, fans got a first look at the basketball team with ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Related

Guerin Emig mailbag: Eight years later, Josh Heupel/OU tale has happy ending all around

Venables: Plenty about Iowa State defense for Sooners to emulate as his foundation gets laid at OU

People are also reading…

OU football notebook: Return to practice, D.J. Graham's move to offense and Billy Bowman's aiming to return

OU notebook: Sooners offense took advantage of needed bye week ahead of Week 9 visit to Iowa State

Oklahoma's blueprint for success: Win third downs battles to claim victories

Midseason report: Will OU make a bowl game? What's been the positives and negatives? We break it down

A deep dive into Brent Venables' coaching contract (which includes bonus for winning seven games)

Oklahoma and Texas will remain in Big 12 through 2025, Big 12 commissioner says

OU notebook: How long has it been since Sooners have played on FS1 network? It will happen at Iowa State

OU RB Eric Gray gave the credit to DeMarco Murray after his best performance as a Sooner

Sherfield scores 14, freshmen guards impress as Sooners drop OCU 89-53 in preseason opener

‘I think it's going to change things dramatically’: Big 12 basketball coaches share thoughts on expected scheduling changes starting in ‘23-24

Big 12 men’s notebook: Why the league’s coaches voted OU’s Grant Sherfield the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Big 12 women's notebook: What advice does OU’s Jennie Baranczyk have for first-year OSU coach Jacie Hoyt?

Contact us

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Spotify

Photos by Ian Maule, Tulsa World and The Oklahoman.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barry Switzer: Chapter 9 'Resignation'

Barry Switzer: Chapter 9 'Resignation'

During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Barry Switzer: Chapter 8 'The Comeback'

Barry Switzer: Chapter 8 'The Comeback'

During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert