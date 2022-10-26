OU Sports Extra podcast: After bye week, facing Big 12's best defense

Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss the Sooners' next challenge: An Ames road trip to face the Iowa State Cyclones and their passionate fanbase. How will OU fare against the conference's best defense? Plus, fans got a first look at the basketball team with ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Christmas film starring Candace Cameron Bure makes Cherokee Nation history
Stark and dark: Tulsa Promenade mall, once a former retail fixture, remains shell of former self
Guerin Emig: Coach's speech, players' response produce one of OSU's all-time 'program wins'
Trojans set school record in dominating 90-9 win against Southmoore
Shopping center owner finds hidden potential and 'West Tulsa Renaissance'
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
Meet Jamarian Ficklin, an avid film junkie becoming the next great QB in Oklahoma
Endorsement: Kendra Horn the right choice to succeed Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate
POLL CLOSED: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 8
Hofmeister, Stitt face each other in gubernatorial debate
Race for Oklahoma superintendent: 'We have teachers on both sides' who are polar opposites
OK Preps Extra podcast: Gage Gundy on the unfairness of transfers, not being fired up about NIL and watching film with his famous dad
Takeaways from the Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate debate
Billie Eilish's new love interest, Tom Brady apologizes for military comments, and more celeb news
Arrest made after ax assault; victim not expected to survive, Tulsa police say Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Sports Writer Eric Bailey: | Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Subscribe to this podcast at:
| Apple Spotify
Big 12 rankings after Week 8
Big 12 rankings after Week 8
No movement at the top half of the Big 12 Conference this week. The question over the final four weeks of the regular season: Are the two royals Oklahoma or Texas stuck where they are? Or will new-bloods TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas State continue to box them out?
Photo by BRODY SCHMIDT/AP
1 – TCU (7-0, 4-0 in the Big 12)
Last week: Rallied from 28-10 deficit to top Kansas State 38-28 This Saturday: at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
The Horned Frogs have heart (second straight double-digit rally), explosiveness (65- and 55-yard touchdown throws on K-State) and steadiness (Kendre Miller 29 carries for 155 yards on K-State, plus a kicker now 35-of-45 on field goals in his career).
Photo by RICHARD W. RODRIGUEZ/AP
2 – Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1)
Last week: Rallied from 34-24 deficit to top Texas 41-34 This Saturday: at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Longhorn fans will whine about the 14-0 penalty disparity in Stillwater and blame that on some “we’ll get you for going to the SEC” conspiracy. Those more reasonable know it’s a sign that Mike Gundy and coaching 14 times better than their burnt orange counterparts.
Photo by BRODY SCHMIDT/AP
3 – Kansas State (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: Lost QB Adrian Martinez, then lost lead at TCU This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Battle of attrition upcoming in Manhattan, with both teams suffering from key injuries. The difference might be at quarterback. Gundy reported late Saturday that Spencer Sanders (shoulder) felt better against Texas than at TCU the previous week, and Chris Klieman doesn’t know about Martinez’s (leg?) status.
Photo by RICHARD W. RODRIGUEZ/AP
4 – Texas (5-3, 3-2)
Last week: Let one slip away at OSU This Saturday: idle
Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown before leaving Stillwater: “It hurts to the core. I’m hurting, everyone in the locker room is hurting. Losing a big game on the road, going into a bye week, it’s going to sting.”
Photo by JEFFREY McWHORTER/AP
5 – Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)
Last week: idle This Saturday: at Iowa State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
The Cyclones lead the league in run defense, pass defense, scoring defense and total defense. If the Sooners want to build on their momentum from beating Kansas, it’s on Dillon Gabriel to get that done in his offense's stiffest challenge of the year.
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/AP
6 – Baylor (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Rode ground game to 35-23 win over Kansas This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
I don’t know that Bears freshman running back Richard Reese will make All-Big 12 this year with Bijan Robinson and Deuce Vaughn ahead of him. He keeps rushing for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns as he did against KU, he’s certain to be pre-2023 season All-Big 12.
Photo by JERRY LARSON/AP
7 – Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Destroyed West Virginia 48-10 This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Red Raiders featured a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in smoking the Mountaineers. Their defense forced four turnovers. OU isn’t going to want to go to Lubbock Nov. 26 needing to win to finish 6-6 and bowl eligible.
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
8 – Kansas (5-3, 2-3)
Last week: Fell behind 28-3 at Baylor, never caught up This Saturday: idle
The Jayhawks are no longer in the Land of Make Believe. Jalon Daniels’ injury has caught up with them and the defense is fading. Starting to think it’s now a race for bowl eligibility, which means beating OSU or Texas at home, or Texas Tech or K-State on the road.
Photo by REED HOFFMANN/AP
9 – West Virginia (3-4. 1-3)
Last week: Made a mess at Texas Tech This Saturday: vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Neal Brown postgame in Lubbock: “Not a lot to say. That was complete domination... Probably as disappointed as I’ve ever been as a football coach in my entire career.” That says a lot, actually.
Photo by BRAD TOLLEFSON/AP
10 – Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)
Last week: idle This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Wasn’t long ago you could do a Google search with Cyclones coach Matt Campbell and find him connected to every big job in the country. Now? From
SI.com: “A source cautioned he might be less movable than in years past.” A rough season in Ames all around.
Photo by ERIC GAY/AP
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Photos by Ian Maule, Tulsa World and The Oklahoman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!