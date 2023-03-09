In anticipation of the move to the SEC, the OU regents approved $175 million football operations facility; part of $390 million in athletics facilities upgrades. What does this mean for the Sooners going forward?

Also, its March Madness season. OU men's basketball hasn't lost to OSU three times in the same season since the 1960s. It was also the Sooners' first losing season in several years Eric and Eli talk about the future of the program under Porter Moser. On the women's side, there are questions on whether Madi Williams will be able to play, and how many wins the Sooners need in the Big 12 Tournament to host opening round NCAA Tournament games.