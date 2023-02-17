Under Bob Stoops, freshmen didn't talk to media until after their first game. Under Lincoln Riley, freshmen didn't talk to media their first season. Eric and Eli share stories from Peyton Bowen's NLI snafu that opened the door to flipping to OU; quarterback Jackson Arnold and other the mid-year freshmen enrollees and transfer players from their first chance talking to the media. What do they think of new wide receivers coach Emmett Jones? Plus, updates on the basketball, baseball and softball teams.
Feb. 16, 2023 video. The Sooners open spring practice in about 30 days. Video courtesy/OU Atheltics
Photos: OU hosts February media day for new football players
The sun sets behind the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Trace Ford speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a news conference at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday in Norman.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Erik McCarty speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Makari Vickers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman offensive lineman Joshua Bates speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Jasiah Wagoner speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Trace Ford speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Ashton Sanders speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Ashton Sanders speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen laughs during an interview at a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior tight end Blake Smith speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior tight end Blake Smith speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Adepoju Adenawore speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Chapman McKowan speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman linebacker Phil Picciotti speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Davon Sears speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday in Norman.
Senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior tight end Austin Stogner speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
The sun sets behind the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
