Under Bob Stoops, freshmen didn't talk to media until after their first game. Under Lincoln Riley, freshmen didn't talk to media their first season. Eric and Eli share stories from Peyton Bowen's NLI snafu that opened the door to flipping to OU; quarterback Jackson Arnold and other the mid-year freshmen enrollees and transfer players from their first chance talking to the media. What do they think of new wide receivers coach Emmett Jones? Plus, updates on the basketball, baseball and softball teams.