OU softball's journey to 2021 national championship ends with cheers, tears

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jocelyn Alo's cheerful smile turned to tears while discussing Oklahoma’s national championship season.
The 2021 ride came to an end with Thursday’s 5-1 win over Florida State in the Women's College World Series, securing the best-of-3 championship series and the program’s fifth national championship.
Alo, who is planning to return next season, was asked about departing super seniors Nicole Mendes, Shannon Saile and Giselle Juarez.
“It’s going to be tough without them next year, man. It’s going to be so sad without them,” Alo said before starting to cry. “It’s just kind of settling in that this was my last game with them. I’ve come through this program with them and they mean so much to this program. I’m so happy I could win a national championship for them.
Juarez, who was sitting next to her, said, “You’re making me cry.”
“But I was just so happy to have this with them because we’ve been talking about it all year. We just continued to trust in God. I’m going to miss them. I’m going to miss them so much.”
OU went 56-4 this season and never lost back-to-back games. It lived on the edge by winning six WCWS elimination games which could have ended their season including two must-win games over the Seminoles in the national championship series.
This season will be remembered for more than just great softball on the field. The beginning started with following COVID-19 protocols off of it.
“I just don't know that people understand how rough it was. I think every coach in the country could relate, where week by week you're wondering who's going to be at practice and who might not, whether they are contact traced and they're out for two weeks, 10 days,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “It was really tough. It was tough on a few players particularly that were quarantined but never had tested positive, so there was a lot of that going on.”
When the season started, Gasso said, she didn’t know who would be traveling with the team. During practices, versatility became important and some players had to learn new positions.
“It was hard. But at the same time they were so athletic and understanding about it and saying, hey, whatever we need to do to win, put me wherever you need to put me. Some players were sitting out when they know that they're good enough to be in," Gasso said.
“It was just such a selfless team approach the entire season. That's what it's about.”
The Sooners have now won three of the past five national championships (2016, 2017, 2021) and was a runner-up in 2019. There was no WCWS in 2020 due to COVID.
Mendes sat next to freshman Jayda Coleman during the victory press conference. The two represent the past and future of OU softball.
How big was this title for the younger players?
“Whenever I think of Oklahoma, I think of championships. This is what we do here. For this freshman class, they stopped being freshman in the fall. They are so talented and they are so confident, and they play the game with such grace and maturity that I don't even think of them as freshmen,” Mendes said.
“Moving forward, they have three more years of this, and the talent that's coming in is only better. I just think coach has done a great job building this program, not just for this year or next year but for the future. Definitely I am ready to watch them and see what they do, because getting to be in these games and getting to win these games and have a season like this whenever they're juniors and seniors, that season mentality, that experience is going to help them in more ways than they can count.”
Coleman said she couldn’t believe that she was wearing a national championship hat and shirt during the press conference. It was a dream, she said, and the bar has now been set high.
“Winning a national championship my freshman year, it was high expectations, but you know that when you commit here and when you sign here you have very high expectations,” Coleman said. “You're the best of the best, and you play the best of the best all the time.”
Gasso complimented the OU staff for the recruiting work in finding good athletes. She also mentioned a pair of former players who became assistant coaches.
“It's really become a great sisterhood. We had some of our national champions up in the stands. I took a picture with (former players) Syd Romero and Kelsey Arnold and they made sure I knew that they were present for three of the five national championships,” Gasso said.
“So it's just a really tremendous culture that we're living in, and the expectations don't get too big for them, but this culture is breeding itself, and it's also bringing in a lot of athletes who want to be part of it.”
Photos: OU celebrates national championship in softball
