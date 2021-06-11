OU softball's journey to 2021 national championship ends with cheers, tears

Mendes sat next to freshman Jayda Coleman during the victory press conference. The two represent the past and future of OU softball.

How big was this title for the younger players?

“Whenever I think of Oklahoma, I think of championships. This is what we do here. For this freshman class, they stopped being freshman in the fall. They are so talented and they are so confident, and they play the game with such grace and maturity that I don't even think of them as freshmen,” Mendes said.

“Moving forward, they have three more years of this, and the talent that's coming in is only better. I just think coach has done a great job building this program, not just for this year or next year but for the future. Definitely I am ready to watch them and see what they do, because getting to be in these games and getting to win these games and have a season like this whenever they're juniors and seniors, that season mentality, that experience is going to help them in more ways than they can count.”

Coleman said she couldn’t believe that she was wearing a national championship hat and shirt during the press conference. It was a dream, she said, and the bar has now been set high.