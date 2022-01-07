OU softball's Hansen named to USA national team

An NFCA All-American in 2021, Hansen ranked fifth in the country last season with 24 home runs as she batted .438 with 66 RBIs. The Norco, Califormia, product was a versatile weapon for OU, starting all but two games behind the plate or at first base, as she helped the Sooners claim the NCAA Women's College World Series National Championship. The Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player allowed just three runners to steal on her, finishing the season with a .990 fielding percentage.