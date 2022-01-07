OU softball's Hansen named to USA national team

Oklahoma softball junior Kinzie Hansen was named to the 2022 USA Softball Women's National Team, as the organization announced the 18-player roster on Friday.
The Sooner catcher will compete with the other 17 members of the national team at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, July 7-12.
Hansen, along with teammates Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings were among 45 invitees that took part in this week's selection trials in Vero Beach, Florida.
An NFCA All-American in 2021, Hansen ranked fifth in the country last season with 24 home runs as she batted .438 with 66 RBIs. The Norco, Califormia, product was a versatile weapon for OU, starting all but two games behind the plate or at first base, as she helped the Sooners claim the NCAA Women's College World Series National Championship. The Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player allowed just three runners to steal on her, finishing the season with a .990 fielding percentage.
Hansen and the Sooners begin their national title defense Feb. 10 at UC-Santa Barbara.