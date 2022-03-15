OU softball's Alo named national Player of the Week

Oklahoma redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo has been named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week for her record-breaking performance this weekend in Hawaii. The NFCA announced the honor on Tuesday.

Alo broke a tie with former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain to become the NCAA all-time home run leader on Friday night with career home run No. 96.

She set the record in her home state of Hawaii as the Sooners defeated Hawaii 11-0 in six innings with Alo going 3-for-3 with three RBI.

The Hauula, Hawaii, native finished the weekend a combined 7-for-9 (.778) with three extra-base hits, seven RBIs and one home run. She slugged 1.333 on the weekend, posted an on-base percentage of .867 and helped lead the Sooners to a 4-0 performance, beating Baylor, Cal and Hawaii twice. All four wins came via run-rule.

It marks the second time this season Alo has claimed the national honor and third time of her career.

Alo and the Sooners return to action this weekend to play in the Hall of Fame Classic, March 18-20, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.