OU softball wins fourth straight Big 12 Tournament title with run-rule win over OSU

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo made a wager with Patty Gasso before the Big 12 Tournament championship game’s final pitches from Oklahoma State.
“That last at-bat, I was very locked in,” Alo said. “I made a bet with Coach that we would get some clothes if we walked it off. It’s safe to say we’re getting some new gear.”
Alo hammered a two-run single up the middle to earn the Sooners a 10-2 run-rule victory over their Bedlam rival at Hall of Fame Stadium.
“Jocelyn Alo was a pro,” Gasso said. “Today you kind of felt that. We really wanted to walk this off the best we could without showing it, I guess. Jocelyn Alo coming through in the clutch when needed … I just thought it was a great team effort all the way around.
“I feel like it’s really leading us to a good place as we go forward.”
The Sooners captured their fourth consecutive Big 12 Tournament title. It is also the fourth consecutive season Oklahoma swept both the regular-season and tournament titles.
The 2021 Big 12 event was the first completed since 2018. Last year’s tournament was ended early by COVID-19, and the 2019 tournament was halted early by weather.
The Bedlam schools will learn their NCAA Tournament destinations at 8 p.m. Sunday during an ESPN2 broadcast.
The top-ranked Sooners, with a roster filled with superstars, had one player shine brightest.
Catcher Kinzie Hansen hit five home runs during three tournament games, including a solo shot on Saturday. She was named the event’s most outstanding player.
“Kinzie Hansen made a statement this weekend. Absolutely. I hope people are listening,” Gasso said. “She did a fantastic job changing the game with one swing.”
Hansen knocked in eight runs and scored six runs herself with a 2.100 slugging percentage during three victories.
OU wasted no time jumping on the Cowgirls, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Jayda Coleman opened with a walk and Alo added a double to right field. Coleman scored on a wild pitch by OSU starter Carrie Eberle. After Hansen grounded out to second, Tiare Jennings smacked an RBI double and Taylon Snow had a run-scoring single up the middle.
Hansen led off the third inning to make it 4-0, and Grace Lyons added a squeeze bunt to score Jennings for the Sooners’ fifth run.
Hansen scored on Lyons’ RBI groundout in the fourth to make it 6-0.
OSU loaded the bases with one out in the second and third innings but wasn't able to scratch across a run off OU starter Shannon Saile.
The Cowgirls scored twice in the fifth inning following solo home runs by Kiley Naomi and Alysen Febrey. Hayley Busby almost hit a third homer, but OU center fielder Jayda Coleman reached over the fence to make a highlight-reel catch.
“It was our first real opportunity for some momentum, which is kind of what this team goes on,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I could feel it on their side, we hit three balls really good … we just ran out of gas against a good team. They did what good teams do, they put the pedal down."
OU regained its six-run lead in the fifth inning with RBI singles from Alo and Jennings to make it 8-2.
Saile (16-0) threw 4.2 innings, scattered six hits and struck out four before handing the ball to Nicole May.
Eberle (21-3) allowed 10 hits in 4.2 innings and also walked four batters before Kelly Maxwell ended the game for the Cowgirls.
Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma State 2
OSU;000;020;--;2;6;2
OU;302;122;--;10;12;0
E: Pennington 2. DP: OU 1. LOB: OSU 6; OU 10. 2B: Alo (10), Jennings (15), Johns (5); HR: Naomi (11), Febrey (16); Hansen (20). W: Saile (16-0). L: Eberle (21-3).