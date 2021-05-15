OU softball wins fourth straight Big 12 Tournament title with run-rule win over OSU

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo made a wager with Patty Gasso before the Big 12 Tournament championship game’s final pitches from Oklahoma State.

“That last at-bat, I was very locked in,” Alo said. “I made a bet with Coach that we would get some clothes if we walked it off. It’s safe to say we’re getting some new gear.”

Alo hammered a two-run single up the middle to earn the Sooners a 10-2 run-rule victory over their Bedlam rival at Hall of Fame Stadium.

“Jocelyn Alo was a pro,” Gasso said. “Today you kind of felt that. We really wanted to walk this off the best we could without showing it, I guess. Jocelyn Alo coming through in the clutch when needed … I just thought it was a great team effort all the way around.

“I feel like it’s really leading us to a good place as we go forward.”

The Sooners captured their fourth consecutive Big 12 Tournament title. It is also the fourth consecutive season Oklahoma swept both the regular-season and tournament titles.

The 2021 Big 12 event was the first completed since 2018. Last year’s tournament was ended early by COVID-19, and the 2019 tournament was halted early by weather.