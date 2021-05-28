OU softball tops Washington in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s bats cooled off on Friday. Everything else clicked just fine, putting college softball’s top-ranked team one win away from a fifth straight berth in the Women’s College World Series.
The Sooners (49-2) rode a strong pitching performance by Nicole May en route to a 4-2 victory over Washington (45-13) in the opening game of the Norman Super Regional at Marita Hynes Field.
May (14-1) struck out five and limited Washington to seven hits in the complete-game effort.
Who OU will send to the circle is something OU coach Patty Gasso doesn’t like to reveal until as late as possible. Going with May wasn’t revealed to the rest of the team until Friday morning.
“Her stuff has gotten really good, and she’s been in these big moments," Gasso said. “We weren’t afraid of it. We thought it would be a good way to get started.”
The Sooners rolled into the Super Regional series after scoring an NCAA-record 50 runs in last week’s three regional games.
The Huskies had a remedy for that. Pitcher Gabbie Plain entered Friday with a 1.23 ERA. Opponents were batting just .165 against the right-hander. She largely held OU at bay. Plain (32-4) hit Grace Lyons with a bases-loaded pitch in the bottom of the first inning. She only gave up five hits on the day. Two were costly.
Jocelyn Alo belted her 29th homer of the season in the bottom of the third inning. OU pounced on the Huskies’ biggest mistake in the bottom of the fifth. Pinch-runner Rylie Boone was likely to score on Kinzie Hansen’s single up the middle. Boone is fleet of foot and had a decent jump at contact from second base.
Washington center fielder Jadelyn Allchin charged hard to make a play at the plate. The grounder, however, rolled cleanly through her legs and to the wall. Hansen circled the bases and dove home safely to give the Sooners the three-run lead.
Hansen, OU’s catcher, was excited about the thought of making it to third on the play. She was stunned to see Gasso waiving her home.
“I don't know if, on the film, you could see me like stutter-step a little bit. I was like, Oh, no way I'm getting it. So I just had to downshift into a different gear, you know, and it was those two runs (that) were big for us.”
“I sent her because you don’t get many opportunities to score against Gabbie Plain,” Gasso said.
The Huskies made things interesting in the seventh inning. Kelley Lynch slapped a solo home run and the most action-packed sequence of the day ended things.
OU secured the victory on a 4-6-3-2 double play. Washington’s Taryn Atlee tried to score from second on a grounder to OU second baseman Tiare Jennings with one out and runners and first and second. Jennings flipped to shortstop Grace Lyons to get the first out. The relay to first was late, but Taylon Snow fired a strike to the plate, cutting down Atlee for the last out.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is at 2 p.m. Saturday. If OU wins, it would secure a berth in the WCWS. Washington needs to win twice to derail the Sooners’ march.
Plain will likely be in the circle again for Washington. Offensively, Gasso believes her team will look a little different for Game 2.
“I know we'll see her again,” Gasso said. “It's important that we take what we learned and make the adjustments that are needed.”
OU 4, WASHINGTON 2
Washington;010;000;1;--;2;7;1
Oklahoma;101;020;x;--;4;5;2
Plain and Flores; May and Hansen. W: May (14-1). L: Plain (32-4). HR: Washington — Reynolds, Lynch; OU — Alo.