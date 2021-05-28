OU softball tops Washington in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional

Jocelyn Alo belted her 29th homer of the season in the bottom of the third inning. OU pounced on the Huskies’ biggest mistake in the bottom of the fifth. Pinch-runner Rylie Boone was likely to score on Kinzie Hansen’s single up the middle. Boone is fleet of foot and had a decent jump at contact from second base.

Washington center fielder Jadelyn Allchin charged hard to make a play at the plate. The grounder, however, rolled cleanly through her legs and to the wall. Hansen circled the bases and dove home safely to give the Sooners the three-run lead.

Hansen, OU’s catcher, was excited about the thought of making it to third on the play. She was stunned to see Gasso waiving her home.

“I don't know if, on the film, you could see me like stutter-step a little bit. I was like, Oh, no way I'm getting it. So I just had to downshift into a different gear, you know, and it was those two runs (that) were big for us.”

“I sent her because you don’t get many opportunities to score against Gabbie Plain,” Gasso said.

The Huskies made things interesting in the seventh inning. Kelley Lynch slapped a solo home run and the most action-packed sequence of the day ended things.