OU softball to celebrate national championship at fall event

Oklahoma’s victory celebration for winning the Women’s College World Series will be held in the fall.

The Sooners defeated Texas 10-5 on Thursday night in the WCWS best-of-3 championship series. Oklahoma’s sweep completed a 59-3 season.

The national championship celebration will be held at Marita Hynes Field at a date to be announced. The fall event will coincide with the program’s annual alumni weekend.

There also will be a ring presentation ceremony for members of the 2022 team.

There will be plenty of debate if this edition of the Sooners is the greatest to play the sport.

“I would say there’s been chatter all season, but one thing that we did is just stayed focused on ourselves, and we weren’t trying to be better than anything in the past, but we were just trying to be the best version of ourselves and show up every day, work as hard as we can, and leave it all out there and have no doubt in our mind that we didn’t go all in,” OU freshman Jordy Bahl said.

“I think we were just trying to maximize every day and just be focused on ourselves and being the best that we can be.”

Teammate Jayda Coleman agreed with the OU pitcher.

“Honestly, I think it’s because we play for an audience of one. We play so free. We already know the story is written, so we can just go out there and have a blast because we already know that it’s all in God’s hands,” she said.

“Just having that in your mind, just going up to bat, like it doesn’t matter what happens. God is going to love me no matter what, even if I strike out, regardless. But just playing so free. It comes naturally when you are just being who you want to be.”

Jocelyn Alo, who just completed her final season of eligibility, wasn’t afraid to put this year’s team above all others.

“I would say with me being a senior, I think this is the best team,” Alo said with a laugh. “But one thing about Sooner softball, and I’ve seen it year in and year out, is they just continue to get better. I don’t know what next year holds, but I know that they could be a run for the best team too and years to come.

“I just think Sooner softball will continually climb and keep climbing the ladder. I think you should be excited.”

