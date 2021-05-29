OU softball sweeps Washington to advance to Women's College World Series

NORMAN — The old saying that good pitching beats good hitting had a bad day on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.

Oklahoma punched its ticket to its fifth straight Women’s College World Series, rolling to a 9-1 victory over Washington in five innings at the Norman Super Regional.

“We just came out here and we did our thing. Like, there's nothing more to it. We just were that good,” said OU designated player Jocelyn Alo, who went 3-for-3, drove in three runs and belted her nation-leading 30th home run on Saturday.

The Norman Super Regional was billed as a major test for the Sooners, who are the NCAA Tournament’s top seed and college softball's highest-scoring team. Washington hurler Gabbie Plain is on a very short list of the nation’s best pitchers.

There was also the intrigue of Plain and Alo dueling for college softball’s national player of the year prize.

In their Game 1, 4-2 victory on Friday, the Sooners (50-2) only mustered five hits off Plain. One of those was a home run by Alo. Things were different on Saturday.

Plain gave up six runs on six hits over four innings. The right-hander arrived in Norman with a 32-3 record and 1.23 ERA. She ended the season 32-5 and her ERA jumped to 1.45.