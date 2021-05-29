OU softball sweeps Washington to advance to Women's College World Series

NORMAN — The old saying that good pitching beats good hitting had a bad day on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.
Oklahoma punched its ticket to its fifth straight Women’s College World Series, rolling to a 9-1 victory over Washington in five innings at the Norman Super Regional.
“We just came out here and we did our thing. Like, there's nothing more to it. We just were that good,” said OU designated player Jocelyn Alo, who went 3-for-3, drove in three runs and belted her nation-leading 30th home run on Saturday.
The Norman Super Regional was billed as a major test for the Sooners, who are the NCAA Tournament’s top seed and college softball's highest-scoring team. Washington hurler Gabbie Plain is on a very short list of the nation’s best pitchers.
There was also the intrigue of Plain and Alo dueling for college softball’s national player of the year prize.
In their Game 1, 4-2 victory on Friday, the Sooners (50-2) only mustered five hits off Plain. One of those was a home run by Alo. Things were different on Saturday.
Plain gave up six runs on six hits over four innings. The right-hander arrived in Norman with a 32-3 record and 1.23 ERA. She ended the season 32-5 and her ERA jumped to 1.45.
“She was focused, very focused. I think that she had something to prove. I know that,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of Alo. “Although I don't think she's big on awards, and things like that. I think she wanted to prove that she's a pretty dang good hitter against any pitcher, any time. And she had a fire.”
Kenzie Hansen and Janna Johns also homered for the Sooners (50-2). The 11-hit barrage featured runs in every inning.
The star in the circle was OU’s Shannon Saile. She tossed a complete-game four-hitter. The five-inning effort included five strikeouts against one walk. Saile improved to 17-0 with the victory.
In the end, OU showcased everything it had to offer during the Super Regional. It dominated at the plate and in the circle. The Sooners’ fans engulfed Marita Hynes Field with the tournament serving as the first time crowds have been allowed in Norman since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. It was quite the showcase with the game being televised by a broadcast network (ABC) for the first time.
“It was kind of perfect worlds meeting up, you know, team that's playing well, pitchers throwing well, and a crowd that just loves it,” Gasso said.
After the final out settled in right fielder Nicole Mendes’ glove, the Sooners raced to the right-center field wall. In mass, they grabbed the part of the padding that lists the WCWS appearances. The one that lists the 2017, 2018 and 2019 trips became antiquated. When OU returns to its home field in 2022 it will have another year underneath it.
Perhaps the whole wall will need to go. It currently memorializes the 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 national championship teams.
Oklahoma opens play in the WCWS on Thursday against the winner of the super regional series between Missouri and James Madison.
Gasso said her team wasn’t trying to send a message Saturday. But they gave every indication that any path to the national championship is going through them.
“I think it just sends the message that we want it all,” Alo said. “We're ready to go through anyone and everyone. So just kind of staying within ourselves and playing the game that we know how to play, and we'll be celebrating soon.”
OU 9, Washington 1
Oklahoma;112;32;--;9;11;0
Washington;001;00;--;1;4;0
Saile and Hansen; Plain, Moore (5) and Flores. W: Saile (17-0). L: Plain (32-4). HR: OU — Alo (30), Hansen (21), Johns (11).