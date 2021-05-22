OU softball survives scare, advances to Norman Regional final

NORMAN — The cue Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam sought wasn’t verbal. It wasn’t even demonstrative. It was as subtle is it could be Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.

Top-seeded Oklahoma had just scratched its way to a one-run lead over Wichita State in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing a 3-0 count with two on and two out, a take sign is the usual signal coming from OU coach Patty Gasso’s third-base box.

Instead, Gasso did nothing.

“I saw her head was down. I was like, ‘All right. I can swing if I want,” Elam said.

The swing unleashed Elam’s second home run of the day and propelled the Sooners to a closer-than-expected 7-5 victory over the Shockers.

Elam, the senior from Chickasha, played in her 147th career game Saturday and has built up about as much trust from Gasso as any player she’s coached.

“A lot of times I'll tell a player like, let's just take. I didn't even look at her,” Gasso said. “Not that I was expecting her to swing, either, but she's a smart hitter. She's a really smart hitter. She knows what she wants. And she saw it. And she did exactly the right thing, which completely changed the dynamic.”