OU softball survives scare, advances to Norman Regional final

NORMAN — The cue Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam sought wasn’t verbal. It wasn’t even demonstrative. It was as subtle is it could be Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.
Top-seeded Oklahoma had just scratched its way to a one-run lead over Wichita State in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing a 3-0 count with two on and two out, a take sign is the usual signal coming from OU coach Patty Gasso’s third-base box.
Instead, Gasso did nothing.
“I saw her head was down. I was like, ‘All right. I can swing if I want,” Elam said.
The swing unleashed Elam’s second home run of the day and propelled the Sooners to a closer-than-expected 7-5 victory over the Shockers.
Elam, the senior from Chickasha, played in her 147th career game Saturday and has built up about as much trust from Gasso as any player she’s coached.
“A lot of times I'll tell a player like, let's just take. I didn't even look at her,” Gasso said. “Not that I was expecting her to swing, either, but she's a smart hitter. She's a really smart hitter. She knows what she wants. And she saw it. And she did exactly the right thing, which completely changed the dynamic.”
The scrap OU (47-2) found itself in didn’t surprise Gasso. She wasn’t happy when the Shockers (40-12-1) found their way into the Sooners’ regional as the No. 3 seed. The Interstate 35 neighbors met once during the regular season. OU cruised to an 11-run victory at Wichita State. However, Gasso left impressed.
The warning signs she sent to her team went unnoticed for four-and-a-half innings Saturday.
Wichita State’s Ryleigh Buck blasted a a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to put the Shockers up 2-1. At the time, Shockers starting pitcher Bailey Lange had the Sooners baffled. Elam blasted a solo home run in the second inning, but that was it.
“I thought we wasted the first three or four innings, just trying to create some kind of momentum,” Gasso said.
The turning point was the fifth inning. And it wasn’t the long ball that woke the Sooners up. Back-to-back doubles by Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo tied the game. OU grabbed the lead on Kinzie Hansen’s single up the middle. Jayda Coleman reached on a fielder’s choice and Grace Lyons walked, setting the stage for Elam.
OU needed the insurance runs. Wichita State wasn’t an easy out. Buck went 2-for-3 and belted a three-run homer in the top of the sixth, chopping OU’s lead to two runs. The blast was Buck’s second of the day and the last of a trio of home runs by the Shockers.
Giselle Juarez (17-1) picked up the victory in relief of Shannon Saile. Nicole May closed the final 1 1/3 innings to help OU advance to Sunday’s championship round.
Gasso was critical of what she saw in the circle but pleased her team remains unscathed in the postseason.
“Our pitching staff needs to be more effective for us,” the OU coach said. “Nicole May coming in and getting the job done was huge. I thought Shannon and Giselle had some quality pitches. But, I think people underestimate Wichita State. They’re tough. They’re the toughest hitting team that we have faced, and they would not be easy for anyone. Which is, in my opinion, just shameful that we're both facing off with each other because I think they are deserving of better. But it's a win. And we'll get some rest.”
The Sooners get the elimination bracket winner at 3 p.m. Sunday. Texas A&M defeated Morgan State 10-3 in an elimination game and advanced to face the Shockers late Saturday. The last team standing gets the Sooners and must beat them twice to avoid elimination.
Oklahoma 7, Wichita St. 5
WSU;100;103;0;--;5;9;0
OU;010;060;x;--;7;8;0
Lange and Perrigan; Saile, Juarez (4), May (6) and Elam. W: Juarez (17-1). L: Lange (22-6). HR: Perrigan, Buck 2; Elam 2.