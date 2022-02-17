OU softball: Sooners prepare to play in Houston Classic

Record: 5-0

Looking ahead: The Sooners head south to take part in five games at the Houston Classic this weekend.

The Sooners will face McNeese State (noon) and Houston (3 p.m.) on Friday, McNeese State (12:30 p.m.) and Houston (3 p.m.) on Saturday and Texas State (10 a.m.) on Sunday.

The OU-Houston games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Looking back: Top-ranked Oklahoma won all five games last weekend with three run-rule victories and a win against No. 3 UCLA. OU outscored the competition 40-1 with four shutouts.

Notable: Oklahoma hit nine home runs on opening weekend beginning with Tiare Jenning’s lead-off shot in the season opener against UC Santa Barbara. … Jocelyn Alo hit two home runs to bring her career total to 90, which is five shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record. … Jordy Bahl’s debut included a 14-strikeout performance against UCLA. … Kinzie Hansen and Jana Johns are hitting .500 through the first five games.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World