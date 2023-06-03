Experience aiding Sooners’ smooth run

Oklahoma’s paths to national championships in the past two seasons have taken different routes.

In 2021, the Sooners faced six elimination games after losing to James Madison in the first round. Last year, Oklahoma triumphed in five of six contests — with only one elimination game — to complete back-to-back titles.

OU has a close game (2-0 over Stanford) and a blowout win (9-0, five innings, against Tennessee) during this year’s run.

“I’ll start with experience. There’s nothing like it,” OU coach Patty Gasso said about her older players. “They do such a good job of bringing the young players around because you hear every player up here talk about their dreams of being here. It’s real. When they’re here, they can just get overwhelmed by the emotion and seeing their parents, the crowds and everything. Our upperclassmen have done a really good job of bringing the rest along.

“(This year) pitching against us has prepared us for this. I will go back to our super regional, I’ll go to Stanford. Those were tough battles for us,” Gasso said. “This group feels if they can beat those pitchers, they can beat everybody. So before we even play, it’s that mentality of that kind of wave that’s building saying, We’re prepared, we’re ready for this. I think that has really enabled us to have confidence coming in here.”

50 straight wins

Saturday’s run-rule victory marked OU’s 50th consecutive win and the program’s second since breaking the NCAA’s all-time win streak record on May 27.

Does a round number such as 50 mean much to Gasso?

“Nope,” she explained. “It means we’re winning a lot of games. But I’ll say it again. Nobody seems to want to believe what I’m saying. We don’t talk about it. We don’t. We really don’t.

“Because what we want to do is bring a national championship back to the University of Oklahoma and the state of Oklahoma because that will never be taken away from us. You can never take that away. It will live forever.”

While downplaying the Sooners’ active streak, Gasso did reveal that she’s spoken recently with former Arizona Mike Candrea whose Wildcats set the previous all-time mark of 47 straight wins in 1997.

“I had a conversation with Mike Candrea which was really wonderful,” she said. “We connected throughout the season. He’s just very congratulatory. That is great. But it’s just moving on. It’s taking things home that no one can take away. That’s what we’re about.”

Time away

Oklahoma will get plenty of rest before Monday’s 11 a.m. game against an opponent which will be determined on Sunday.

The Sooners earned a day off after a Thursday win over Stanford and a Saturday victory against Tennessee.

OU has to lose twice on Monday to be denied a spot in the national championship best-of-3 series.

“Getting the day off, getting to recover is really important,” Gasso said.

Homecoming

Tennessee shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo won a national championship with the Sooners in 2021 before departing the program midway through last season.

Donihoo, who went 0-for-1 (pop out to third base) with a walk, was a fan favorite during the 2021 title campaign.

The Mustang High School graduate made big plays in the outfield, including a dramatic catch against the wall in the WCWS.

What was it like for the Sooners to face their old teammate on Saturday?

“She’s a gritty player. She did some big things for us a couple years ago,” Kinzie Hansen said. “Just to see her happy and successful over there, both her and Zaida (Puni), just doing well. I know it’s pretty cool just to see them having success and being happy. It’s really good to see them in their career have that.”

— Eric Bailey and