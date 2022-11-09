OU softball lands signing class featuring some of nation's elite players

Oklahoma’s latest signing class includes four players rated among the nation’s top 11 overall according to one recruiting service.

The Sooners — winners of the past two national championships — added outfielder Maya Bland and infielder Nelly McEnroe-Marinas as well as utility players Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering.

"I'm extremely excited about this 2023 class and overjoyed with how our recruiting momentum continues to grow. This is another highly-ranked and monumental class for the Sooners,” OU coach Patty Gasso said in a statement. “They all will have an opportunity to get in the lineup immediately because of their athleticism. We look forward to bringing them into our culture and growing them into elite student-athletes and women off the field."

Parker is the nation’s No. 3 player according to Extra Inning Softball. The Los Angeles product and left-handed batter hit .651 with 11 home runs for Notre Dame (Calif.) High School last season.

Pickering is rated the No. 4 prospect. She’s from Humble, Texas and hit 14 home runs while possessing a .608 batting average at Atascocita (Texas) High School.

McEnroe-Marinas, the No. 6 player, is from Waianae, Hawaii. A corners player on the infield, she hit .571 with six home runs for Maryknoll (Hawaii) High School.

Bland is an outfielder who is No. 11 on Extra Inning Softball’s list. She is playing at Argyle (Texas) High School and hit 16 home runs and had 61 RBIs during her junior season.