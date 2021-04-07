OU softball has next four games postponed by weather, COVID concerns

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team found itself with some extra down time after the team's next four games were postponed.

OU's scheduled game at Wichita State Wednesday was called off due to anticipated inclement weather in the Wichita area. The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. May 4 at Wilkins Stadium.

In addition, the Sooners' scheduled three-game series at Baylor this weekend was postponed as a result of COVID-19 concerns within the Baylor program.

The Big 12 Conference will work with the two programs to reschedule the series for a later date.

The next game on the schedule for the 28-0 Sooners is an April 16 home contest with Texas, the first of a three-game Big 12 series.