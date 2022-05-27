OU softball coach Patty Gasso talks about team's responsibility to aid healing after win over UCF

NORMAN — Jocelyn Alo — one of Friday’s heroes in Oklahoma’s 8-0 win over UCF — did an ESPN postgame interview with teammates holding posters with the message “Pray 4 Uvalde” behind her on Friday.

Her teammates held posters with pictures of victims of the elementary school shooting. Pictures of Tess, Makenna, Alex and Eliahana, four softball players, were centerpieces.

Patty Gasso spoke about Alo’s three-run homer, Hope Trautwein’s no-hitter and her team’s five-inning, run-rule triumph. She also reminded that this sport extends more than the scoreboard.

Gasso isn’t a big social media user. She’ll get direct messages but rarely responds. But one note this week touched her heart and drew a response.

“It was from a young coach who coached two of the young girls who lost their lives,” Gasso said. “And if just affected me and it affected this team. We knew we needed to respond.

“If there’s anything we can do to bring joy or hope or just acknowledgement of these young lives and make these families feel better, we’ll do whatever we have to do,” Gasso said. “This sport has allowed us to do things. Otherwise we would be like anybody else. But we’re able to do those things.

“We have learned that this sport allows us to reach people. And if that means bringing them some kind of comfort, that’s our hope.”

Oklahoma (53-2) won by run-rule for the 38th time this season. Trautwein went the distance, allowing three walks while striking out two batters.

The Sooners jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning Friday when Jayda Coleman scored on a throwing error.

Coleman pestered the Knights again in the second inning, hitting a two-run double off Knights starter Gianna Mancha.

The big hit came off Alo’s bat.

With runners on second and third and two outs, did UCF coach Cindy Ball-Malone consider giving the OU slugger a free pass to move down the lineup?

She didn’t and Alo made the American Athletic Conference champions pay, hitting a ball out of the stadium to give the Sooners a 6-0 advantage in the second inning.

“It’s a lot about momentum, right?” Ball-Malone said. “At that point, we didn’t have momentum in our hands. So, like, why do we want to put more runners on? She’s not the only one in the lineup, and she is who she is because she’s sandwiched between a lot of good hitters.

“You know, if you put her as a one-man show, she’s still going to be really good, but probably not the same numbers ... again, we didn’t get here tip-toeing around people. We’ll keep going at them.”

No matter the result of this weekend’s series, this will be Alo’s final weekend at Marita Hynes Field. Is she cherishing every moment?

“I’m definitely just trying to soak it in, but at the same time I’m just still trying to get the win,” Alo said. “Ultimately that’s what matters to me. I would like to go out with a win in my last home game. I’m just focusing on winning the game.

“As far as the home run, I was just looking for something hard to hit. Jayda came up clutch before that. And I don’t like to be the last out of the inning,” she added with a smile.

The early cushion was all that Trautwein needed, especially on a hot afternoon.

“Control is something that I’m really working on,” Trautwein said. “Early in the game, we were able to set the tone and just keeping that throughout the game.”

OU completed scoring in the third inning with Kinzie Hansen’s sacrifice fly and Jana Johns’ RBI double.

OKLAHOMA 8, UCF 0 (5 inn.)

UCF;000;00;--;0;1;2

OU;152;0X;--;8;6;0

Mancha, Jewell (3), DeVoe (3) and Cody, Griffin (3). W: Trautwein (18-1). L: Mancha (23-4).​ 2B: Coleman, Johns. HR: Alo.

