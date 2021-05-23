OU smashes records en route to Norman Regional title

NORMAN — The hole Oklahoma dug on Sunday afternoon seemed substantial. Needing two pitching changes just to get through the first inning with a four-run deficit appeared more ominous than the gray clouds descending on Marita Hynes Field.
But when the NCAA Softball Tournament’s No. 1 seed needs runs, they come in bunches, or — on a day like Sunday — record-setting fashion.
Tiare Jennings went 2-for-5 and drove in six runs and Grace Lyons went 3-for-6 and drove in five, powering OU to a 24-7 regional-clinching victory over Wichita State.
The offensive bludgeoning set an NCAA mark for runs in a tournament game. The Sooners’ six home runs matched the NCAA postseason mark. Their 50 runs over the three-game performance in the Norman Regional also raised the record bar.
“I think all of us were just very aggressive and wanting to put another statement out there that, yes, you can do that to us, we're gonna punch back even harder,” Lyons said. “And I think that was the story of the entire game. You see, we kept looking at the scoreboard (and) you see that if you score a few, we double it, triple it … There's no stopping our lineup.”
Nicole May notched the victory in the circle. But she was the third OU pitcher to get the ball in the first inning. Wichita State (41-13-1) was the home team for the game and had a four-run lead after a frame.
OU started sophomore Olivia Rains and turned to sophomore Alanna Thiede after Rains gave up three runs and was only able to get one out. Thiede wasn’t any more effective.
“We weren’t going to let the run total get past about four before we brought in Nicole May from the bullpen,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We felt confident that we would be able to score runs. We just didn’t want it to get too far.”
The leash could have been substantially longer. In a sense, Gasso was piquing the interest of her team. Getting some younger experience at the beginning of the game instead of mop-up duty was a ploy. Gasso wanted to see how Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile, who are OU’s two most experienced pitchers, reacted to being left in the bullpen in a regional-clinching game.
“Would that irk me a little bit? Yes. Does it irk them? I hope so,” Gasso said. “If that's going to fire them up to step up and pitch well for us, then that works. But that wasn't really why I was doing it. I think both of them could have come in and done a fantastic job.”
The Sooners (48-2) turned the four-run deficit into a four-run lead by the end of the second inning. The reversal occurred without the benefit of a home run. Those came later.
The Sooners went 20-for-40 at the plate. They also put another nine on base via walks. Bailey Lange took the loss. A day after holding OU to seven runs in their first regional meeting, OU tagged her for seven runs on five hits. That all occurred in the top of the second inning. The Sooners added three more runs in the third inning and another three-spot in the fourth. The 10-run sixth inning was overkill.
“For us when it's postseason, there is zero mercy, there's zero giving anyone any other any extra chances, giving anyone anything easy,” Lyons said. “So I think having that mentality just puts us at the next level.”
In the Super Regional, that begins either Thursday or Friday, the Sooners get the winner of the Washington regional. Washington needed to beat Michigan twice late Sunday to avoid elimination. The winner comes to Norman for the best-of-three series. That winner advances to the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma 24, Wichita State 7
OU;083;300;(10);--;24;20;0
WSU;401;200;0;--;7;11;1
Rains, Thiede (1), May (1) and Elam; Lange, Bingham (3), McDonald (5) and Perrigan. W: May, 13-1. L: Lange, 22-8. HR: Jennings, Boone, Snow, Lyons, Elam; Herring, Mills.