OU smashes records en route to Norman Regional title

OU started sophomore Olivia Rains and turned to sophomore Alanna Thiede after Rains gave up three runs and was only able to get one out. Thiede wasn’t any more effective.

“We weren’t going to let the run total get past about four before we brought in Nicole May from the bullpen,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We felt confident that we would be able to score runs. We just didn’t want it to get too far.”

The leash could have been substantially longer. In a sense, Gasso was piquing the interest of her team. Getting some younger experience at the beginning of the game instead of mop-up duty was a ploy. Gasso wanted to see how Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile, who are OU’s two most experienced pitchers, reacted to being left in the bullpen in a regional-clinching game.

“Would that irk me a little bit? Yes. Does it irk them? I hope so,” Gasso said. “If that's going to fire them up to step up and pitch well for us, then that works. But that wasn't really why I was doing it. I think both of them could have come in and done a fantastic job.”

The Sooners (48-2) turned the four-run deficit into a four-run lead by the end of the second inning. The reversal occurred without the benefit of a home run. Those came later.