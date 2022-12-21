OU signing day: Arnold to Adebawore to Omosigho: Breaking down the Sooners’ early signing day class

What happened Wednesday?

Oklahoma inked 24 players to a 2023 signing class that ranks No. 8 nationally per 247Sports and second among Big 12 programs, trailing only Texas at No. 3. The Sooners incoming class marks the program’s third consecutive top 10 signing class and a second straight under OU coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners entered the early signing period with 23 commits and added one more Wednesday morning in three-star defensive lineman Markus Strong (Raiford, Florida).

OU’s latest crop includes two-five star prospects (quarterback Jackson Arnold and Edge Adepoju Adebawore) and 13 four-stars, per 247Sports’ rankings. Venables and Co. recruited most heavily in Florida with of the five newcomers playing their high school football in the state. Only two soon-to-be Sooners in 2023 — Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson and McAlester’s Erik McCarty — come from Oklahoma.

What’s to come?

Venables said Wednesday that OU still has plans to bolster to the roster between now and when the program reconvenes for 2023 in mid-January following the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl.

“I feel like there will be — give or take — up to 10 additional players by the time it's all said and done,” he said.

Much, if not all, of that work will be done in the transfer portal.

OU has already secured portal commitments from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, Indiana defensive end Dasan McCullough and former OU tight end Austin Stogner, who spent the 2022 season at South Carolina. The Sooners also signed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M transfer Kendel Dolby, the nation’s No. 1 junior college cornerback, on Wednesday.

A team that finished 6-6 during the regular season will look to address needs all over, but running back, wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker should remain particular points of focus.

Who are the headliners in the Sooners’ 2023 class?

QB Jackson Arnold (Denton, Texas) and Edge Adepoju Adebawore (Kansas City, Missouri): Sure, the Sooners missed out on five-star safety Peyton Bowen. But OU fans shouldn't lose sight of what the Sooners added Wednesday.

Venables referred to Arnold (Denton, Texas) as a “foundational player” in his signing day press conference.

Indeed, the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class is game-changer; only Rhett Bomar and Caleb Williams are the only quarterbacks to arrive in Norman rated higher in the modern recruiting era. As things stand, Arnold is the Sooners’ quarterback of the future.

Adebawore, OU’s first five-star defender since Caleb Kelly signed in 2016, leads one of the program’s strongest defensive recruiting classes in years.

Venables described him as a broad, long edge rusher who can “really run, very explosive and has natural instincts,” and Adebawore (Kansas City, Mo.) has all the tools to become elite up front at OU.

Who’s the sleeper?

Edge Taylor Wein (Noblesville, Tennessee): Venables and his staff have talked often this fall about finding the “right players” and searching for diamonds late in the recruiting cycle.

Taylor Wein could be one.

The Sooners were the first Power 5 program to offer the three-star defensive end and he committed to OU not long after last month. Perhaps his quick rise will continue as part of a talented defensive class coming to Norman in 2023.

“Taylor Wein is another broad and long and high-motor guy who can rush the passer,” Venables said.

Who could make an immediate impact?

LB Samuel Omosigho (Crandall, Texas): Picking junior college transfer Kendel Dolby feels like cheating here. And we’ve already talked about Adebawore, who is talented enough to chart a freshman season similar to Collin Oliver’s at Oklahoma State in 2021.

So how about Omosigho? Fast. Athletic. Rangy and good in space. The No. 7-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 shares a lot of attributes with Jaren Kanak and Kobie McKinzie, the freshman linebackers who featured most among OU’s first-year defenders in 2022.