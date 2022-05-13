OU shuts out Iowa State, but ace will likely miss Saturday's Big 12 final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma stormed to another shutout victory on Friday afternoon, but more attention was placed on a key absence.

OU ace Jordy Bahl is doubtful to see action in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. Bahl is experiencing tightness in her throwing arm and being rested with the NCAA Tournament beginning next week.

“There’s a little bit of soreness and we don’t want to mess with that,” said Sooners coach Patty Gasso, who guided her top-ranked team to a 5-0 win over Iowa State. “That’s important for us. We should be able to do this with our other pitchers and they need to feel that."

Gasso did not give a timeline for Bahl's return.

“We’re just being really, really slow,” she said. “If we don’t need to use Jordy, we’re not going to use Jordy … so why would I put Jordy — who has had more innings than anyone else — if she’s feeling a little bit of tightness in her arm? That’s really where we stand right now.”

The OU pitching staff passed the ball to Hope Trautwein.

The transfer from North Texas, who is aimed toward the NCAA Tournament for the first time in her career, did not disappoint Sooner Nation in her first Big 12 tourney appearance. The right-handed power pitcher threw a complete game, allowed just two hits and ended with a season-high 14 strikeouts.

Trautwein understands Oklahoma’s rich history. It’s why she chose to join the defending national champions through the transfer portal.

“It’s really exciting. I know that postseason means elevation of game and elevation of mentality,” said Trautwein, who struck out the first four ISU batters she faced. “It’s easy to do that when I have a whole team and coaching staff behind me who leads the way.

“It means a lot that this program is such a force in the postseason and I get to be a part of it.”

Trautwein (16-0) allowed only an infield single and blooper to shallow right field, both coming from ISU’s Alesia Ranches. OU has 29 shutout wins this season, and the pitcher now has seven individual shutouts.

No Iowa State player reached second base against the Sooners.

Trautwein threw seven innings on a warm afternoon, which was beneficial.

“It’s something that we need as a pitching staff, to be able to feel those games, feel the head,” Trautwein said, before adding with a laugh, “I know for me, it’s a harder time throwing in the heat just because I’m really sweaty. That’s something I need to experience and work through.”

Lynnsie Elam had the Sooners’ biggest hit. The team captain hammered a grand slam off ISU starter Ellie Spelhaug, a line-drive shot over the left-field wall in the first inning.

It was the second career grand slam for Elam and her 14th homer this season.

The hit set the tone for Oklahoma.

“The goal is to score the first inning and really make them feel us right from the beginning. And then continuing that on throughout every inning that we get to play,” Elam said.

The Sooners scored their final run in the second inning. Kinzie Hansen led off with a single and moved to second on an error. Rylie Boone followed with an RBI single to score Hansen.

ISU starter Ellie Spelhaug (11-18) faced only six batters before being lifted.

Oklahoma will try to win its fifth straight Big 12 Championship and eighth overall in Saturday’s title game.

The Big 12 Championship was not played from 2011-16 and 2020 (COVID), nor completed in 2019 (weather). OU has gone undefeated and won the last four that have been competed since 2009. (2010, 2017, 2018, 2021).

OKLAHOMA 5, IOWA STATE 0

Iowa State;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Oklahoma;410;000;X;--;5;9;0

Spelhaug, Charles (1), Swain (4) and Wellet; Trautwein and Hansen. W: Trautwein (16-0). L: Spelhaug (11-18).2B: Johns (6). HR: Elam (14).

