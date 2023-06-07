OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso’s dance moves were caught by ESPN’s cameras on Monday night.

Was it celebratory following Oklahoma’s 5-0 win over Florida State in best-of-3 opener of the Women’s College World Series on Wednesday night?

Nope. The often even-keeled coach was keeping herself and her softball team loose during the second of two long weather delays during the season’s most important contest.

“Dance moves?” she asked. “How did they look?”

Smooth, she was told.

“I was just feeling something … I was wanting to play,” Gasso said shortly before midnight during the postgame press conference. “The wait is hard. The wait, from the moment you wake up, till the moment you get here, then a little bit of anxiousness, then you have to wait, you're coming out on the field. You're just trying to get yourself back. I guess that's what I do.”

Oklahoma (60-1) is just one victory shy of capturing its third consecutive national championship.

If the Sooners beat the Seminoles on Thursday, it would wrap a third straight national championship. That feat hasn’t been accomplished since UCLA pulled it off from 1988-90.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was a late night for the capacity crowd of 12,142.

The game’s start was delayed after lightning was observed in the area at 6:14 p.m. The first pitch was thrown at 8:10, but only lasted nine minutes before another weather delay paused things in the bottom of the first inning.

After a 43-minute stoppage, the much-anticipated game restarted at 9:02.

What was going on in the locker room during the delays?

“Lots of fun was going on. I was doing a lot of pacing, trying to stay mentally locked in,” Jordy Bahl said. “OK, when are we going to start playing? Are they going to cancel? I was very worried about what was going to happen.”

There was no reason for concern as Bahl dominated in the circle for the fourth consecutive game in Oklahoma City.

The sophomore ace threw seven scoreless innings and only allowed two hits. She finished with 10 strikeouts and only walked one.

Bahl (22-1) hasn’t allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings in four appearances at the WCWS.

“She wants the ball like nobody's business. Not that we don't have faith in our others. It's just she is like a very, very hot pitcher right now,” Gasso said. “She's throwing the best she has all season right now. You want to take advantage of that without running her too hard where she's going to run out of gas.

“But she is just feeling it right now.”

Added Florida State’s Mack Leonard: “She's got a legit rise/drop/change. Really good pitcher, really good competitor. Right now she's having a strong World Series. I think she's doing great as an athlete. When you're that competitive and you have three phenomenal pitches right in your hip pocket and you've got a defense like that, it's pretty tough to hit against.”

Leonard (2-2) got the start for the Seminoles and threw three strong innings before being pulled for reliever Makenna Reid after hitting Haley Lee with a pitch to start the fourth.

Bahl entered to pinch-run for Lee and scored from first base on Kinzie Hansen’s double.

“I saw the ball off Hansen's bat. Knowing where the outfielders were, it was going to get through. I was able to get a good jump and run,” Bahl said.

Added Hansen: “When Jordy went in to pinch run, in my mind I was like, if I get the ball in the gap, we're going to be 1-0. Jordy has wheels. She runs circles around us at practice sometimes. She strikes us out, too. It's all over the place.”

Alyssa Brito followed with a run-scoring single to make it 2-0. Brito would score a third run when Alynah Torres reached on an error by Reid.

Reid struggled against OU for the second time this season.

In OU’s 5-4 regular-season home win over the Seminoles, she threw 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and two runs (both earned).

On Monday, she threw one inning and gave up three hits and two runs (one earned).

Prior to the fourth-inning rally, Gasso rallied her team together.

“Back in the tunnel, we just talked about, What are we doing? Who are we right now? This is not how we play the game,” Gasso said. “I think the moment got big. For the first time in a long time, they started thinking what is happening right now. Mistakes, which we don't do, we don't do that. You could see by the way they were swinging or they were frozen that they weren't ready for it. They were off. We just really talked about what's going on. Let's reset. We stopped and we reset.”

OU added another run in the fifth when Hansen added another RBI hit, and Tiare Jennings had another run-scoring base hit in the sixth to make it 5-0.

Florida State coach Lonni Alameda understands her team will need to play with a sense of urgency on Thursday.

“That's nice about the championship series, it's two-out-of-three games. It's nice, you get a little chance to make some adjustments and work from there,” Alameda said. “It goes back to what we've been doing all season versus the tournament-type mentality.

“Yeah, I mean, we've got to play our best game. That's all we have. Back's against the wall. Regardless, it's been an incredible season. For us to be where we're at right now, I told the kids, Don't hang your head.”

OKLAHOMA 5, FLORIDA ST. 0

FSU;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

OU;000;311;X;--;5;9;2

Leonard, Reid (4), DuBois (5), Royalty (6) and Edenfield. Bahl and Hansen.

E: Reid (2), Brito (4), Bahl (1). DP: OU 1. LOB: FSU 4, OU 8. 2B: Hansen (7), Boone (2). HBP: Edenfield; Lee.

W: Bahl (22-1). L: Leonard (2-2).