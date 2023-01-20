OU sharpshooter Taylor Robertson focused on winning, not breaking 3-point record

NORMAN — Taylor Robertson — on the cusp of becoming college basketball’s top 3-point shooter — wasn’t allowed to shoot her favorite shot until beginning high school.

Dave Robertson wanted his daughter to concentrate on mid-range jumpers. While the 3-point line can be intoxicating to young players, shooting the correct way was more important in his eyes.

Developing proper form was as routine as learning her ABCs while growing up in McPherson, Kansas. Robertson learned how to shoot by aiming for the bottom of the net. She graduated to the middle of the net before working toward the backboard, bottom of the rim and eventually the basket, much to her father's delight.

On Saturday, Robertson will lead Oklahoma in a 6 p.m. contest against visiting Oklahoma State. The fifth-year senior is five 3-pointers shy of setting the NCAA’s all-time record with 498 career 3-pointers.

Dave Robertson, who lost a battle with cancer in 2017, would be proud of his daughter. But, OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said, Taylor Robertson’s biggest fan is watching.

“My favorite moment is when we talked about (Robertson’s records) and we talked about her dad. She’s in a unique position because her dad’s not in the stands, but he’s with her,” Baranczyk said.

“Sometimes, when you get that perspective, it’s more beneficial because he’s literally part of it. And I think, from that standpoint, just having that kind of conversation with a player … I didn’t know her dad, but I feel like I do because I get to see him with her.”

All eyes will be on Robertson, who is five 3-pointers away from setting the career record. For most players, making five treys in a single game seems a heavy task.

But Robertson has made at least five 3-pointers in 41 games during her career, which is an NCAA record.

She won’t place any added pressure on herself on Saturday. It will be treated like any other game, where the most important outcome will be on the scoreboard.

“There’s a lot of people, like media, friends and family that say something about it, but the easiest thing in trying to not get too caught up in that is trying to win games, especially since we’ve had a lot of close ones lately,” Robertson said. “I’m not thinking that I have to make 3s to break the record. I’m just going to play and try to win the game.

"If that’s making 3s, then that’s great. If it’s doing something else to help the team win, then that’s even better.”

Robertson chuckles when reminded about a graphic in the OU basketball game notes. It’s a list of her against the best shooters in basketball history. Atop the list is Charles Barkley’s character “Pound” in the iconic basketball animated movie Space Jam.

“Pound is at 100%. I can never beat that … how am I supposed to beat that? I can never be the best,” Robertson said, laughing.

Robertson has made 43.8% of her 3-point attempts, which is tied with Seth Curry all-time. The list also includes the WNBA’s Jennifer Azzi (45.8%) and the NBA’s Steve Kerr (45.4%). All have connected for more than 300 career treys.

Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, a three-time Big Ten player of the year, owns the 3-point record. She made 497 treys while playing for the Buckeyes from 2014-18.

Robertson is familiar with Mitchell’s game. While both have been prolific shooters, they have different styles, the OU guard said.

“When she was in college, and I think it’s still like that (with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever), her style is more like creating off the dribble for her 3s,” Robertson said. “Mine is more like I’m going to catch-and-shoot or come off a screen.”

In the future, there will be some who may point to Robertson’s five years at OU compared to Mitchell’s four seasons at Ohio State.

But it’s important to remember this statistic: Mitchell’s mark of 497 career 3-pointers came in 139 games. Robertson has only played 135 games heading into Saturday’s contest against OSU.

When you make so many 3-pointers, it’s hard to pick out your favorite shot.

Robertson mulled the question over and tried to pick out a few.

“OK,” she says, trying to rewind her career. “One is K-State at home last year. That one was fun.”

Robertson connected on a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Sooners to a 72-69 win over the Wildcats.

“I think any of the deep ones. Those are always fun. So there’s been quite a few of those," she said.

And then she went into detail about the Sooners’ 72-71 win at West Virginia. OU used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the No. 19 Mountaineers and snap their 11-game win streak.

“It was late in the game, late in the shot clock and we were up two or three,” Robertson said. “I threw it to Madi (Williams) and didn’t know if she was going to drive or something. I cut to the corner and the shot clock is four. She drives and runs into to me, I end up with the ball, turn around in the corner and throw it up there at the end of the shot clock and made it. We ended up winning by one.

“That was fun.”

When you are such a pure shooter like Robertson, what’s it like when a 3-pointer hits the backboard first? Does she count banked shots?

“I mean, I’m just happy it goes in,” she said before adding with a smile, “but it’s like ‘c’mon, you got to be better than that. It’s that far off and it goes in?’

“But when it’s a close game and we need it, I’ll take what I can get. I don’t care.”

Robertson’s pregame warmups have become legendary.

Her routing begins precisely two hours before the opening tip. She will make 230 3-pointers, which is up from last year’s 207 shots.

“I kind of write things down and plan it out, like what kind of shots I want to get and how many I want to do,” she said. “That’s just the number that I came up with.”

Robertson wears No. 30, which is shared with one of the NBA’s all-time greatest shooters – Steph Curry.

Why is the Golden State star her favorite player?

“I just love watching him play with the way he moves without the ball and how he makes his teammates better,” Robertson said. “And he’s not just a 3-point shooter even though he’s the best that anyone’s ever seen.

“I think the work he puts into it … he just works on his craft so much and there’s no better example than him.”

Opposing players do try to trash-talk Robertson to take her out of the game. But it doesn’t happen too often, she said.

“Sometimes if a certain play happens,” Robertson said. “And I think it’s cool. I wish they would kind of do it more often because it’s fun. I really won’t say anything back, but it makes me more competitive.”

Who’s the strongest player to guard her over the past five seasons?

“One of the toughest defenders that I’ve played against since I’ve been here is DiDi (Richards) from Baylor,” she said. “She was really long, athletic and a really smart defender. She was hard to play against.”

Robertson embraces the opportunity to battle against an opponent’s top defender.

“It’s just fun to be up for the challenge,” she said. “I like when they have one of their best people trying to guard me. It’s fun to just try to pick them apart.”

Once upon a time, Robertson was a young girl who idolizes college basketball players.

What’s her message to those kids who now look up to her?

“I would tell them that whatever you want to do, you need to work really hard at it to be really great at it,” she said. “You have to have confidence and the belief in yourself — especially for shooters — that the next shot will go in.

“That’s so important because a lot of people, if they don’t make it, they become hesitant. Always know that you are a good shooter and the next one is going to go in. Get up a lot of shots in practice because you can never shoot too much.”