 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU sets start time for 2021 spring football game

OU sets start time for 2021 spring football game

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma Memorial Stadium's capacity will be reduced to approximately 25% for the spring game.

Oklahoma Memorial Stadium's capacity will be reduced to approximately 25% for the spring game.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma announced that the April 24 spring football game will begin at 4 p.m.

The annual contest will be televised by FOX Sports Oklahoma.

Much like the 2020 fall season, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced to approximately 25% for the spring game. Tickets will be made available to season ticket holders through an April 4 presale.

Following the presale, if tickets remain, a public sale will begin on April 5. Student tickets are free and online claims for those 2,428 tickets will begin April 19.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News