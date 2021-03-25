OU sets start time for 2021 spring football game

Oklahoma announced that the April 24 spring football game will begin at 4 p.m.
The annual contest will be televised by FOX Sports Oklahoma.
Much like the 2020 fall season, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced to approximately 25% for the spring game. Tickets will be made available to season ticket holders through an April 4 presale.
Following the presale, if tickets remain, a public sale will begin on April 5. Student tickets are free and online claims for those 2,428 tickets will begin April 19.
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
