Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas

1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Radio: ESPN+; KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: OU 13-13, 3-10 Big 12; Texas 20-6, 9-4

Last meeting: Texas beat the Sooners 70-69 on Dec. 31, 2022, in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 56-46

Storylines

Still in the conversation?: Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament aspirations remain flickering — if faintly — following Tuesday night’s 79-65 win against No. 12 Kansas State. To further stoke those hopes in the coming weeks Porter Moser’s Sooners need their first Big 12 win in a month to be the start of something far bigger with five games remaining on the regular season schedule.

OU enters the weekend with four wins from 14 matchups with Quad 1 opponents with as many as No. 2 Houston, No. 4 UCLA and No. 7 Virgina. Starting with Saturday’s visit to No. 6 Texas, OU has opportunities to pick up four more with visits to No. 19 Iowa State (Feb. 25) and Kansas State (March 1) and regular season finale visit from TCU waiting on the other side of Texas Tech’s Feb. 21 visit to Lloyd Noble Center.

Point: Mathematically, with more high-quality wins available at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, there’s a path for the Sooners to re-enter the postseason conversation.

Counterpoint: OU hasn’t pieced together consecutive wins since before Christmas.

Any run the Sooners could ride back onto the March Madness bracket bubble begins with carrying the momentum of Tuesday's win into Saturday’s trip to Austin.

“You just see a great energy with these guys,” Moser said. “They’ve had good energy. But to believe — one of the things we talk about is believing — it’s tough to go through a losing streak. It’s not like we lost four games in a row against the No. 200, No. 150 team. In the last 18 days, we beat the No. 1 team and the No. 12 team, so we try to instill belief in our guys.”

Oweh finding his place: Freshman guard Otega Oweh is growing into his newfound role within the Sooners’ starting five across OU’s last three games.

The rangy, 6-foot-5 Oweh made a sparkling debut start in the Sooners’ Feb. 8 loss at Baylor, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting and followed with a less efficient 11 points with misses on seven of his 10 field goal attempts days later in a 23-point defeat to Kansas.

Tuesday’s visit from Kansas State proved Oweh’s most mature performance since entering the starting lineup. While fellow starters Grant Sherfield, Jalen Hill, Tanner Groves and Milos Uzan led offensively, Oweh made himself known most everywhere else, contributing six points with two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in a career-high 27 minutes.

The outing marked the surest sign yet of Oweh’s growing comfort in his expanded role.

“The more (time) he gets, the more the game slows down for him and he can see where the ball needs to go and where he needs to be on defense,” Moser said. “That’s what I’m seeing. It’s the minutes he’s getting and getting more comfortable in what he’s trying to do.”

Sooners visit Moody Center: The Sooners will step into a shiny, $375 million, 10,000-seat basketball arena that opened within the last year when they arrive at the Longhorns’ Moody Center on Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, Moser spoke of his vision for the program while tamping down rumors linking him to the imminent head coach opening at Notre Dame. New digs like the kind Texas now calls home are part of that vision.

“There’s no question (about) what an arena would do,” Moser said. “For recruiting. For in-game atmospheres. For competitive edge. Atmospheres. For the fanbase.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing it,” he said of the Moody Center that opened in April 2022. “I’ve seen it on TV.”

Moser has banged the drum on OU’s need for a new arena that would likely house the school’s respective basketball and gymnastics programs since his arrival to Norman in April 2021.

Months into his debut season with the Sooners last February, Moser explained it was time for OU to pursue a new arena and said, “It’s definitely a huge part of what we want and the direction we want to go.” Late last year, the second-year coach was more subtle in his approach, saying only that he was “aware” of a December 2022 survey that described a “mixed-use development in the City of Norman” off Interstate 35.

OU’s women’s basketball team visited Texas’ Moody Center in January and Moser said he’s spoken with Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk about what a “modern day, perfect-sized arena could do” for OU.

“It could be monumental,” he said.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World