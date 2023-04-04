NORMAN — DeMarco Murray doesn’t only want his returning Oklahoma running backs making noise by grinding out rushing yards.

He expects them to speak volumes when teaching mentoring players at their position.

“Overall, all of those guys from a year ago … they’ve improved verbally,” Murray said following Monday’s practice. “They’re kind of quiet. But again they are stepping out of their comfort zones and being leaders, which is what we need.”

The Sooners have eight running backs going through spring drills including returners Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk. Those three have the most experience, but only have a combined 1,149 yards throughout their careers. Last year, Eric Gray rushed for 1,366 yards by himself.

During Monday’s open portion of practice, Barnes was on a scooter with his right leg heavily wrapped with a bandage. Murray didn’t give an update and said he’ll allow head coach Brent Venables to update the running back’s status. Venables is scheduled to meet the media after Wednesday’s practice.

Murray enters his fourth season as the program’s running backs coach. And, for the fourth straight season, OU will be looking for a new top rusher. The past three years have seen Gray, Kennedy Brooks (1,253 yards, 2021) and Rhamondre Stevenson (665 in shortened 2020 campaign).

Barnes and Sawchuk enter their second seasons with higher expectations for themselves and from their position coach.

“I’m looking for a starter. That’s why we’re able to have the depth that we have here,” Murray said. “Just speaking on those two guys, they’ve always had a terrific mindset. They’ve always had a great working habit. We’re fortunate to have them here. But we have to continue to learn and continue to grow and get stronger and get faster in all areas. I’m pleased with where they are now.”

Last year, the young players were getting advice from older running backs. They are now taking that role for newcomers like freshmen Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers and Chapman McKown.

“They were in the same shoes as Kalib and Daylan and Chap a year ago. Now seeing them a year later, Gavin in particular, he obviously put on some weight and has a totally different body. He looks fantastic. And then Barnes,” Murray said. “The same thing as well as Tawee (Walker). Tawee is doing a great job for us. He’s been extremely well in the run game for us.

Major, an OKC Millwood High School graduate, enters his fifth year with the Sooners. He’s been hindered by injuries, but brings veteran guidance to the running backs room. He played in nine of 13 games last season, but missed the regular-season finale at Texas Tech and the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State.

Murray wants the spring to be a teaching tool for the newcomers while refining things for the returners. The players will be responsible for the off-season and, by fall camp, the competition to become the No. 1 running back will ramp up leading to the Sept. 2 opener against visiting Arkansas State.

What does Murray want in a starting running back?

“Just a guy that you know can rely on every single day. A guy like Eric Gray, who was kind of our comfort blanket,” Murray said. “No matter what happened out there, no matter what the situation was — two-minute, short-yardage, situation football — he was going to be there. He was going to get it done.

“We’ve got a great group of backs who are competing for playing time and competing for that top spot. It’s been great to see and sit back and watch. They’ve got the right mindset, an extremely talented room but a close room.

“So for us, man, we’re as close as hell, but at the end of the day, we also compete when we step out on the field.”

