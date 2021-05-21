OU routs Morgan State in opener of NCAA softball Norman Regional

NORMAN — The curtain calls were loud and plentiful at Marita Hynes Field on Friday night.
When Nicole Mendes, Jocelyn Alo and Giselle Juarez threw waves to the fans, the volume from the capacity crowd likely could be heard around campus.
Postseason play returned to Norman and it seemed like the pre-COVID days all over again. Masks weren’t required inside the packed stadium and an OU team looking like the nation’s best squad looked crisp in a 19-0, five-inning win over Morgan State.
The 19 runs were just two shy of the NCAA postseason and program record, which was set by the Sooners in a 21-2 win over Arkansas in the 2009 campaign.
The OU victory sets up a winner’s bracket game against Wichita State on Saturday. First pitch is 3 p.m.
The visiting Sooners beat Wichita State 14-3 (five innings) in a May 4 contest.
Morgan State (24-16) and Texas A&M will play in an elimination game at 5:30. The first game’s loser will play the elimination game survivor at 8 p.m.
The top-ranked Sooners overmatched the visitors from the opening pitch, scoring five runs before the MEAC champion could even produce an out.
Mendes brought out a heavy bat. She finished with seven RBIs including a second-inning grand slam that anchored an 18-hit parade against the Lady Bears’ pitching.
Mendes’ seven RBIs set an Oklahoma postseason record.
Mendes, who had an RBI groundout in the first inning, also hit a two-run opposite-field shot over the left-field wall. The shot brought the crowd to its feet. Mendes now has nine home runs this season.
Alo hit a tape-measure shot two batters later, a first-pitch swing that went deep over the left-field stands. It was her 28th homer this season.
Oklahoma (46-2) also received a first-inning home run from Jayda Coleman. The Sooners now have 134 for the season in the chase to 158, which is the single-season record held by Hawaii’s 2010 team.
Alo’s shot ended the scoring in the 19-run victory. The Sooners scored seven in the first inning, six in the second, six in the third and were held scoreless in the fourth before the run rule came into effect.
The Sooners ended with eight doubles, which is a program record in postseason play. Tiare Jennings hit three doubles, including two in the first inning when OU sent a dozen batters to the plate.
Juarez (17-1) threw 3.1 innings to pick up the win. The pitcher struck out six and only allowed one hit against the dozen batters she faced.
The OU fans serenaded her when she handed the ball to Olivia Rains in the fourth inning. The sophomore from Pryor struck out the only two batters she faced.
Nicole May cleaned things up in the fifth, striking out two and getting a groundout in a 1-2-3 inning.
Morgan State starter Stephanie Rundlett (12-8) lasted only five batters and picked up the loss.
OU 19, MORGAN STATE 0
Morgan State;000;00;--;0;1;1
Oklahoma;766;0x;--;19;18;0
HR: Mendes 2 (9), Coleman (8), Alo (28). W: Juarez (17-1). L: Rundlett (12-8)