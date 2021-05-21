OU routs Morgan State in opener of NCAA softball Norman Regional

Mendes’ seven RBIs set an Oklahoma postseason record.

Mendes, who had an RBI groundout in the first inning, also hit a two-run opposite-field shot over the left-field wall. The shot brought the crowd to its feet. Mendes now has nine home runs this season.

Alo hit a tape-measure shot two batters later, a first-pitch swing that went deep over the left-field stands. It was her 28th homer this season.

Oklahoma (46-2) also received a first-inning home run from Jayda Coleman. The Sooners now have 134 for the season in the chase to 158, which is the single-season record held by Hawaii’s 2010 team.

Alo’s shot ended the scoring in the 19-run victory. The Sooners scored seven in the first inning, six in the second, six in the third and were held scoreless in the fourth before the run rule came into effect.

The Sooners ended with eight doubles, which is a program record in postseason play. Tiare Jennings hit three doubles, including two in the first inning when OU sent a dozen batters to the plate.

Juarez (17-1) threw 3.1 innings to pick up the win. The pitcher struck out six and only allowed one hit against the dozen batters she faced.