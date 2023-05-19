NORMAN — Oklahoma warmed up for its NCAA Tournament opener in blazing, humid conditions.

It was jacket weather just 90 minutes later when the Sooners completed an 11-0 five-inning win over Hofstra at Marita Hynes Field.

No matter the conditions, OU found a way to power past the Colonial Athletic Association champions in a flawless opener.

Entering postseason play for the Sooners is like turning a fast-revving car into yet another gear.

“They love this time of year. I think they’d answer it best. But they work their way and play 50 games and they’re exhausted and they know how many are left in order to win it all,” coach Patty Gasso said. “It’s almost like a countdown because they’re exhausted and they’re ready to go on vacation. But they want to have a trophy as they go out to the Bahamas or wherever they’re going.”

Jayda Coleman, who said Cabo San Lucas is her post-softball season destination, hit her 15th home run this season in the fourth inning to increase the Sooners lead to 7-0 and enter run-rule territory.

“This is when you are playing for a national championship,” Coleman said. “When you are in the preseason and conference, you can sometimes be struggling because it feels so long and during school. Now it’s just softball for three straight weeks. You get to play for a national championship.”

The Sooners will face the survivor of Friday’s late game between Missouri and Cal. The winner’s bracket game in the double-elimination format will begin at 2 p.m. in Norman.

Starter Nicole May had a steady day in the circle to improve to 17-0 overall. She threw four scoreless innings of one-hit ball to drop her ERA to 0.56.

“Nicole’s just always ready and waiting. So I had zero concerns about putting her on the mound today. Knew that she would start us the right way and she did. Very efficient. Extremely efficient with her pitching today,” Gasso said. “And that really gives your team a big boost behind her. You’re in and out. You’re not standing on the field for a long time with ball after ball. She’s just hammering the strike zone, getting ground outs, inducing fly outs, getting strike outs.”

Oklahoma’s winning streak has now hit 44 games, which is just three shy of Arizona’s NCAA record of 47 consecutive wins spanning the 1995-96 seasons.

“It’s really hard to do,” Hofstra coach Adrienne Clark said. “Not a lot of people do it, right? It is really tremendous and kudos to them for how locked in and focused they are on every single pitch or every game they’ve played.”

Seven newcomers to the OU roster played in their first postseason game on Friday. If they were transfer portal veterans (Cydney Sanders, Haley Lee, Alynah Torres, Alex Storako), redshirt freshmen (Quincee Lilio) or true freshmen (Jocelyn Erickson, Avery Hodge), they acclimated easily.

“I think it’s easy for them (to transition), that have been here, but we do do things a little bit different here,” Coleman said. “It is a different mindset here. But I don’t feel their nerves at all. I think they got that down. But we do play a little bit different than most teams. Offensively it’s an adjustment though and just when you’re surrounded by it, by all 20 players you just kind of get into it.”

OU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Coleman scored on a Haley Lee groundball. Grace Lyons’ two-run homer in the second made it 3-0. Kinzie Hansen followed with a two-run double in the third to increase the advantage to 5-0.

The Sooners (52-1) scored six runs in the fourth inning to make it 11-0, exceeding the eight-run lead needed in five innings to end the contest early.

After Coleman’s homer, Brito hit an RBI single, Hansen scored two more on another hit and Grace Green reached by error to score another run.

Hansen was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

“She looked really good. I thought her swing was so solid. She looked very confident and ready to play. So, it’s a good start for her, and we need her, so I was excited about that,” Gasso said about the catcher.

Just getting the game played was a challenge. Heavy rain saturated the field, forcing the grounds crew to stay busy until the 4 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

“They’re phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. Hardworking,” Gasso said of the grounds crew. “ Scott Black, his crew, outstanding. Natalie Davis, her crew, getting all the water out of the stadium so people aren’t walking in puddles. They’ve been working nonstop, around the clock, and they’re there every time. This time of year, they’re at their best. Their game is top notch.”

OKLAHOMA 11, HOFSTRA 0 (5)

Hofstra;000;00;--;0;1;2

OU;122;6X;--;11;12;0

Aspel, Butler (3), Mullin (4), Brennan (4), Psiapia (4) and Vaillancourt; May, Storako (5) and Hansen, Nugent (5). 2B: Morse (10). Jennings (14), Hansen (6). HR: Coleman (15), Lyons (8). W: May (17-0). L: Aspel (10-9).

