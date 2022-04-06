OU remains undefeated with 9-0 victory over Tulsa

NORMAN – Oklahoma proved to be more than a power-hitting team on Wednesday night.

No home runs were smacked in the Sooners’ 9-0, five-inning win over Tulsa. A fierce wind blowing in kept that from happening.

An emphasis was placed on playing “small ball” and it worked with five stolen bases, five sacrifice bunts (including two squeeze plays) and only one extra-base hit by college softball’s most potent offense.

Heck, even Jocelyn Alo — college softball’s all-time home run queen — laid down a squeeze bunt.

“We knew going in that this was going to be a rough night wind-wise and the way the wind was turning,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “So the decision was made that we’re going to become more aggressive. We want to show that we’re more than just a one-dimensional, (home-run hitting team).”

Alo and Jana Johns had RBIs on squeeze plays, while Jayda Coleman had a perfect soft slap on the infield that produced another similar run.

“We had a lot of things going on, a lot of moving parts,” Gasso said. “It was really fun to coach that because normally I just put my hands in my pocket and sit and watch them hit home runs. So it was nice to feel a little bit different.”

Alo bunted for the second time in her career and Gasso said the first time came because of a missed sign.

“We’ve already talked that we’re going to bunt for a hit before she’s done,” Gasso said. “So I know she’s not counting this. You are going to see her bunt again and hope she’s safe. There was a timeout and I talked to her … and she’s like ‘yes, yes, please, please, please.’”

Nicole May (10-0) threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts to get the complete-game win.

“It feels good knowing that I have a good defense behind me,” May said. “I had the whole infield making plays for you and the outfield going all-out for balls. So that feels great.”

Added Gasso: “It was really nice to Nicole May a start and get her feeling comfortable. I thought she did a really nice job of handling them. Even in the fifth inning, getting that strikeout to end the game with a runner in scoring position.”

The OU offense was productive with 11 players of the 13 with plate appearances ending up on base.

Alyssa Brito, who entered for an injured Tiare Jennings, and Jayda Coleman had two hits apiece.

Jennings scored the game’s first run but appeared to suffer an injury while on the base paths. After the game, she didn’t seem to favor her leg during the team’s postgame celebration.

“We both talked about it and said it doesn’t make sense as we’re going into conference,” Gasso said. “We sat her out. They iced and got a brace on her. We’re going to keep it light until we get back on the field on Friday.”

The Sooners will play 11 of their next 14 games on the road beginning with this weekend’s three-game road trip to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma 9, Tulsa 0

Tulsa;000;00;--;0;3;1

Oklahoma;134;1X;--;9;10;1

Pochop, Llamas-Howell (3) and Keith, Park (4); May and Elam, Hansen (2). W: May (10-0). L: Pochop (7-11).

