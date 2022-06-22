 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

OU receives new donation toward $30 million L. Dale Mitchell Park upgrades project

  • Updated
  • 0
2014-05-16 sp-6Abaseball (copy)

L. Dale Mitchell Park, in Norman, on Thursday, May 15, 2014.

 Tulsa World file

Hours before Oklahoma’s baseball program sealed a place in the 2022 Men’s College World Series final, the Sooners got a gift for the future.

OU on Wednesday morning announced a second donation toward upgrades to L. Dale Mitchell Park from Brian and Kim Kimrey of Bartlesville, pushing the couple’s eventual contribution to the facilities improvement past $5.1 million. Funds for the Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project will eclipse $10 million with the full extent of the family’s donation.

Per OU, the first updates to L. Dale Mitchell Park since 2012 will “transform the look of the ballpark from both the interior bowl and the exterior of the stadium.”

Included in the project are plans for new locker rooms, training areas, team rooms and offices, an updated entry to the team facility and a “state-of-the-art” performance and player development center”. Externally, the new-look stadium in Norman will feature “multiple seating concepts, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses.”

People are also reading…

OU estimates the total project cost at $30 million. News of the latest donation to the project comes one day after the OU Board of Regents approved a $42 total budget for the construction of Love's Field, the future home of the Sooners' softball program. 

The Kimrey’s donated an initial $1.1 million for the stadium upgrades in Feb. 2020. The latest gift brings their support to $3.1 million and will be followed by an additional dollar-for-dollar match up to $2 million.

“This additional gift from the Kimrey family propels our goals for our baseball program forward,” athletic director Joe Castlione said in a statement. “Their generosity is exceptional as these facility enhancements will create immense opportunity for our student-athletes and fans.”

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert