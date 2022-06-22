OU receives new donation toward $30 million L. Dale Mitchell Park upgrades project

Hours before Oklahoma’s baseball program sealed a place in the 2022 Men’s College World Series final, the Sooners got a gift for the future.

OU on Wednesday morning announced a second donation toward upgrades to L. Dale Mitchell Park from Brian and Kim Kimrey of Bartlesville, pushing the couple’s eventual contribution to the facilities improvement past $5.1 million. Funds for the Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project will eclipse $10 million with the full extent of the family’s donation.

Per OU, the first updates to L. Dale Mitchell Park since 2012 will “transform the look of the ballpark from both the interior bowl and the exterior of the stadium.”

Included in the project are plans for new locker rooms, training areas, team rooms and offices, an updated entry to the team facility and a “state-of-the-art” performance and player development center”. Externally, the new-look stadium in Norman will feature “multiple seating concepts, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses.”

OU estimates the total project cost at $30 million. News of the latest donation to the project comes one day after the OU Board of Regents approved a $42 total budget for the construction of Love's Field, the future home of the Sooners' softball program.

The Kimrey’s donated an initial $1.1 million for the stadium upgrades in Feb. 2020. The latest gift brings their support to $3.1 million and will be followed by an additional dollar-for-dollar match up to $2 million.

“This additional gift from the Kimrey family propels our goals for our baseball program forward,” athletic director Joe Castlione said in a statement. “Their generosity is exceptional as these facility enhancements will create immense opportunity for our student-athletes and fans.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.