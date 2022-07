OU receiver Marvin Mims on preseason Biletnikoff watch list

Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims is on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top receiver in college football.

A junior who led the Sooners in receiving yards the past two years, Mims has caught 69 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He is averaging 19.1 yards per catch.

No players from Oklahoma State or Tulsa are on the watch list, which will grow throughout the season. The semifinalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the winner will be named Dec. 8.