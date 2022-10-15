OU RB Eric Gray gave the credit to DeMarco Murray after his best performance as a Sooner

NORMAN — Minutes after completing his best performance in an Oklahoma uniform, Sooners running back Eric Gray pointed a finger in the direction of a former OU running back.

Gray was talking about his position coach: DeMarco Murray.

“DeMarco came in on Sunday and kind of challenged the whole room,” Gray said. “He kind of challenged us to say that we got to play better. We got to make people miss in space. We got to score touchdowns, we got to play better. And I ultimately think that all of our guys in the room stepped up to that challenge this week in practice.

“DeMarco talks about this as our best week of practice as a running back room, and I think it showed today.”

Gray carried 20 times for 176 yards and added a pair of touchdowns in the most productive rushing performance of his OU career in Saturday’s 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas. Averaging 8.8 yards per carry, he powered a Sooners rushing attack that went for a season-high 298 yards to help Oklahoma return to the win column for the first time since Sept. 17.

“The thing I loved today is I thought he did a great job winning his one-on-ones,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We had some things that were really blocked up really well, he maximized that. But then he was able to create some chunks because he won his one-on-ones, which was really good to see.”

Gray’s Week 7 showing was just the latest from the senior rusher who has asserted himself as OU’s lead back over the first half of the season. Following Saturday’s win, he leads the Sooners in carries (97), yards (695) and yards per attempt (7.1).

And as Gray has taken on the lead role out of the OU backfield over the first two months of the 2022 season, he has leaned heavily on Murray. Earlier this fall, Gray described his position coach and the person who has instilled in him a “pro mentality", and he credits Murray for upping his game during his second season in Norman.

After Saturday’s outing, Gray's mind again returned to Murray when speaking on his career day.

“Coach DeMarco talked about winning the one-on-one battles,” he explained. “At the end of the day, they can’t block everybody. We have to make one miss. I’m glad I could do that today. Big props to the O-line for getting me to the second level. It was great."

Gray’s performance came on the same day OU’s offense flowed and tallied 487 first-half yards, the Sooners’ second-highest yardage count for a single half in school history. To Gray, that’s no coincidence.

When he's run well, so has the OU offense in 2022.

“When the defense comes down thinking you’re going to run, we can throw it over their head,” he said. “When they back up and think we’re going to throw, we can run it down."