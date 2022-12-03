OU quarterback Nick Evers announces decision to enter transfer portal

Nick Evers, an Oklahoma quarterback who just completed his freshman season, announced on Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal.

The declaration impacts the quarterback room’s depth, which is led by starter Dillon Gabriel.

“There are no mistakes in God’s plan,” Evers wrote on social media. “Wearing the crimson-and-cream is a rare privilege as is to represent this great university.”

Evers said he would be grateful to Brent Venables and the coaching staff as well as his teammates. He also enjoyed raising money and awareness for the Make-A-Wish program.

“The ability to truly complete is all anyone can ask, so I take with me the spirit of humbleness and growth over the past year in hopes to both showcase my ability and make even great impacts both on and off the field,” Evers wrote.

OU current quarterbacks including Gabriel, Davis Beville and General Booty. In addition to Evers leaving the program, walk-on QB Ralph Rucker also announced his decision to enter the portal earlier this week.

Evers only appeared in one game during his only season at OU. He took some late snaps during the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas.

Evers had committed to Florida out of Flower Mound (Texas) High School before flipping to OU in the days leading up to the 2022 early signing period.

Oklahoma holds a commitment from 2023 quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports.