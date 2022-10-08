OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel out vs Texas; Davis Beville gets first career start in Red River Showdown

DALLAS — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion protocol) missed out on his Red River Showdown debut Saturday. In his place, junior Davis Beville stepped in under center for the first start of his career in the Sooners’ 118th all-time meeting with Texas.

Gabriel participated in warmups Saturday morning but took the field in shorts and a jersey without pads moments before OU’s 11 a.m. kick off with the Longhorns.

The fourth-year passer’s status in Week 6 remained uncertain into the Sooners’ latest trip across Red River Saturday seven after he was knocked out of the Sooners’ 55-24 defeat at TCU in Week 5. Coach Brent Venables declined to offer injury updates during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The hit that kept Gabriel out against Texas came in the second quarter of OU’s 31-point loss to the Horned Frogs courtesy of TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

At the end of a short scramble around the 9:40 mark of the second quarter, Gabriel slid short of the first down marker and was met by a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Horned Frogs’ junior defender. OU’s redshirt junior briefly laid motionless and remained down on the field for several minutes following the hit before he was helped by trainers to the sideline medical and later escorted to the locker room. Gabriel did not return after halftime.

Hodge was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for targeting.

Prior to his exit, Gabriel completed 7-of-16 passes for 126 yards in his fifth game in a Sooners uniform. For the season, he’s completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,215 yards and 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions. Gabriel missed 10 games at UCF last after suffering a broken collarbone, the first major injury of his career.

Beville, the 6-foot-6 transfer from Pittsburgh, took Gabriel’s place at the Cotton Bowl. He went 7-of-16 for 50 yards in relief of Gabriel at TCU.

After redshirting at Pitt in 2019, Beville appeared in nine games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Panthers. His most significant action came in last year’s Peach Bowl, when he went 14-of-18 for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a loss to Michigan State.