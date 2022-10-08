OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion protocol) misses Red River; Sooners will continue to evaluate into Week 7

DALLAS — In the two hours before kickoff at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday morning, Oklahoma did everything to create the illusion, or a least a glimmer of hope, that quarterback Dillon Gabriel might be available for the Sooners’ eventual 49-0 beatdown from Texas.

The fourth-year quarterback looked like himself stepping off the team bus in a gray suit a little after 8:30 a.m. Forty or so minutes later, Gabriel stretched with the rest of OU’s quarterbacks. After that, he threw on pads and a helmet and warmed up with them, too.

But when Gabriel emerged from the tunnel on the south end of the stadium minutes before the opening kick, this time sporting only his crimson jersey and a pair of black shorts, any doubt over his status vanished. As had been the expectation through the week, the Sooners would enter the first Red River Showdown of the Brent Venables era without their starting quarterback.

“Dillon felt good," said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. “He really did. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t in his best interest to do this today. Of course, he was crushed. But ready to get back to work.”

Gabriel (concussion protocol) watched the sixth game of his OU career and a historic Sooners defeat from the sidelines. As of Saturday afternoon, he remained in the concussion protocol Gabriel first entered last weekend after absorbing a hit to head from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge in OU’s Week 5 loss to the Horned Frogs.

Per Venables, the Sooners (3-3) will monitor Gabriel’s status as the page turns to Week 7 and a visit from Kansas at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (11 a.m. Saturday).

“For all the obvious reasons, you gotta be incredibly cautious and careful,” Venables said. “But (Gabriel), starting on Sunday/Monday, started to feel much better. I don’t think he had any setbacks to my knowledge throughout the week.

"So we’ll see and we’ll continue to evaluate him on his availability. (Team doctors) will let me know.”

The hit that kept Gabriel out against Texas came in the second quarter of OU’s 31-point loss at TCU on Oct. 1.

On the end of a short scramble, Gabriel slid short of the first down marker and was met by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Hodge, the Horned Frogs’ junior defender. Gabriel briefly laid motionless and remained down on the field for several minutes following the hit before he was helped by trainers to the sideline medical and later escorted to the locker room.

He did not return to the game. Hodge was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for targeting.

Earlier in the week, during his press conference in Norman, Venables did not offer an update on Gabriel’s status for the Red River Showdown. But while Gabriel’s participation in pregame activities delivered promising signs for his availability Saturday, expectations internally for OU were set sometime before the Sooners left for Dallas.

“Somewhere in the midweek we realized that he probably wouldn’t be the guy,” Venables said. “Certainly, the health and safety of our players is first and foremost.”

Offensively, OU struggled without its starting quarterback in the program’s first shutout in a loss to the Longhorns since 1965.

Junior Davis Beville took Gabriel’s place under center and finished 6-of-12 for 38 yards while the Sooners whipped out an alternative wildcat package — which featured the likes of tight end Brayden Willis and running back Eric Gray taking snaps under center — to only limited offensive success before freshman quarterback Nick Evers entered for a handful of late snaps.

The concoction yielded OU only a meager 24 yards of total offense after halftime.