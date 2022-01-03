OU quarterback Caleb Williams to enter transfer portal

Caleb Williams — the five-star recruit who took over Oklahoma’s starting quarterback job midway through last season — will explore new destinations for next season, he announced via social media on Monday.

Williams will enter the transfer portal, which allows him to judge his next step. Oklahoma “will definitely be an option as I begin this process” he said in his statement.

“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future,” Williams said. “I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.”

Williams pointed out NCAA rules that only allow him to speak to other schools and see their offers for preparation and development is by entering the portal. He added that continuing at Oklahoma remains on the table.

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione joined incoming coach Brent Venables in releasing a combined statement.