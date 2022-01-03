OU quarterback Caleb Williams to enter transfer portal

Caleb Williams — the five-star recruit who took over Oklahoma’s starting quarterback job midway through last season — will explore new destinations for next season, he announced via social media on Monday.
Williams will enter the transfer portal, which allows him to judge his next step. Oklahoma “will definitely be an option as I begin this process” he said in his statement.
“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future,” Williams said. “I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.”
Williams pointed out NCAA rules that only allow him to speak to other schools and see their offers for preparation and development is by entering the portal. He added that continuing at Oklahoma remains on the table.
OU athletics director Joe Castiglione joined incoming coach Brent Venables in releasing a combined statement.
“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” the statement said.
“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”
The statement continues by focusing on OU’s commitment to preparing players for the OU, including quarterbacks while also pointing out the hiring of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
“This program, which has won more games than any other since 1999, is blessed with talented individuals up and down the roster and on its coaching staff. We stand ready to build on the momentum of last year’s 11 wins and bowl victory and to continue OU’s long-standing championship tradition.”
Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022