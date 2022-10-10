OU QB Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol; Venables expects him to return vs Kansas in Week 7

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a “full go” in practice and could be cleared from concussion protocol as soon as Thursday ahead of the Sooners’ Week 7 visit from Kansas, coach Brent Venables told reporters Tuesday morning.

“I think they’ve just continued…whatever all those tests are, they do those to make sure they are on the right side of it,” Venables said. “If he continues to stay out of harm’s way in regards to that protocol, I would expect him to play.”

On Monday, Gabriel said he was feeling “real good” but remained in concussion protocol six days before Saturday’s meeting with the 19th-ranked Jayhawks (11 a.m., ESPN2) in Norman.

“Body feels good. Mind feels good,” Gabriel said Monday night, 10 days after he was removed following a hit to the head in OU's Oct. 1 loss to TCU. “Took it very seriously — that part of recovery. And thankfully I'm at this point thanks to all the trainers and everyone.”

Gabriel’s first media session since his Week 5 injury took place on the training fields next to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium immediately following the Sooners’ Monday evening practice.

“Just our normal Monday,” Gabriel said. “Went through it all and felt really good. That’s a big positive.”

Not yet cleared from the concussion protocol which kept him out of Saturday's 49-0 loss to Texas, all signs now point to a return this weekend. In his own words Monday, the Sooners’ quarterback is progressing toward the Sooners’ seventh game of the year with optimism.

“I feel really good,” Gabriel said. “Me being out here on a Monday is very positive news for me. I feel really good and just gotta keep stacking days.”

Gabriel, the fourth-year UCF transfer, has not been featured under center since the second quarter at TCU when he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge on the end of a scramble. He remained on the ground motionless briefly following the play and was tended to by trainers. Gabriel was helped off the field and later escorted to the locker room.

Hodge was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for targeting.

Per Venables, the Sooners knew “midweek” that Gabriel would likely not exit the protocol in time to face the Longhorns in Week 6. On Saturday, Gabriel stretched and participated in pregame warmups but did not dress.

“That was a part of the preparation but also the progression and me getting back,” he explained Monday. “So like I said, it was just good for me to get back out there and get a warm up in and sweat as much as I could. And then get ready for today. I feel really good going into this week.”

Gabriel missed the final 10 games of the 2021 season at UCF last fall with a broken collarbone, the first major injury of his career he said earlier this year. On Monday, Gabriel said the last week-plus has marked his first experience recovering from a head injury.

“A lot of resting early,” he said of the process. “Preparation to figure out if I was gonna play or not. (That) led up till Thursday, Friday. Obviously it didn't get approved. But I know it's just the doctors protected me and are trying to keep my best interest in mind."

Looking back on his first missed start since arriving to Norman, Gabriel lamented missing the opportunity to face Texas in the Cotton Bowl and the experience of watching from the sidelines as the Longhorns shutout OU for the first time 1965.

In Week 7, with the Sooners staring down a matchup with Kansas on the heels of three consecutive conference defeats, his eyes are fixed forward on the road to a likely return.

"I’m trusting God’s plan and know that he’s got a path for me and I just got to continue to trust it," Gabriel said. "Most importantly, super grateful and thankful to be out here this week. And knowing that we got trainers that are here to protect us and have our health in mind.”