OU QB Dillon Gabriel prepares for his Bedlam debut with Sooners riding another losing skid.

NORMAN — Not in his three seasons at UCF, nor in his first nine starts in an Oklahoma uniform, has Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel found himself on a bigger stage than the one he’ll step onto Saturday night when Oklahoma State pays a visit to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

A concussion kept OU’s fourth-year passer from making his Red River debut against Texas earlier this fall. Six weeks later, Gabriel is eager for this weekend’s introduction to the Bedlam rivalry, even with the Sooners on shaky footing entering Week 12.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” he said this week. “It’s another game, but shoot, it’s Bedlam. It’s fun. There’s history behind this. I know all the guys are excited, regardless of what’s happened so far. But we can’t control that.

“We gotta focus on this week and we got a fun one coming up.”

Gabriel will get his first taste of Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night (ABC) with OU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) seeking to kick a two-game losing streak and regain control of its season in the program’s 117th all-time meeting with the Cowboys.

The Sooners and their veteran quarterback approach the latest matchup with OSU (7-3, 4-3) still searching for the sixth win necessary for postseason bowl eligibility. That chase continues on the penultimate weekend of regular season against a Cowboys pass rush that sits fourth in the Big 12 with 22 sacks this fall.

“They’re just talented,” Gabriel said of OSU’s defensive front. “Very aggressive. They play really well on defense. They’ve had their ups and downs for sure, but they're really talented and they’re very aggressive.”

The Sooners come into Bedlam riding their second multi-game losing streak of 2022. And Gabriel enters Saturday following three of the least-productive performances of his time under center at OU.

Save for his early exit in the Oct. 8 loss to TCU, Gabriel’s 148 yards against Iowa State in Week 9 marked a season-low. A week later in a 38-35 loss to Baylor, he weighed 331 total yards down with three picks in his first multi-interception game of the year.

And last weekend at West Virginia, Gabriel completed 60.7% of his passes but went without a passing touchdown in a full game for the first time in 2022 in an overall OU offensive performance marred equally by dropped passes, a handful of penalties and a 1-of-13 conversion rate on third and fourth down.

“I think that’s the most frustrating part is it’s self-inflicted,” Gabriel said. “But at some point though, we gotta flush it and we gotta move past it. Because we got another opportunity to be good.”

Earlier this week, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked if he was surprised by Gabriel’s level of consistency this fall.

“I'm surprised that we haven't created more chunks in the throw game,” said Lebby, who previously spent two seasons with Gabriel at UCF. “Without a doubt. And again, I think you've seen, if you go back and you watch it, there's been great opportunities where we have not connected. And so that is surprising. It's frustrating because you got a chance to get away from these guys at times and multiple games where we don't.”

Indeed, the Sooners have been suffering from connection issues. Since the start of conference play on Sept. 24, the Sooners have completed only 14 passes of 20 yards or more, a rate of only two big passing plays per game.

A meeting with OSU, which has allowed more passing touchdowns (21) than any other Big 12 defense could provide a remedy for the Sooners.

While Saturday will represent Gabriel’s first Bedlam, it may not be his last.

Speaking Tuesday on the transfer portal and OU’s offseason needs, coach Brent Venables made a revealing comment.

"I just want to say … we don't need a quarterback," Venables said. "That's how I feel."

Gabriel holds two years of remaining eligibility but sidestepped questions about his future this week.

"Just focusing on the now, the present," he said. "That’s all I can do. At times, people focus on the future or the past, and that affects their present. So I'm just trying to stay present as much as possible and also just play my butt off and finish the right way."

The first step toward finishing the right way comes in Gabriel's Bedlam debut for Saturday night.