OU puts seven-game winning streak on the line against visiting Wichita State

Wichita State at Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma Plus

Records: Wichita State 9-3, Oklahoma 10-1

Three storylines

What a December: Oklahoma will close out its nonconference schedule with Wednesday’s game against the Shockers. OU has won seven straight games with five victories over teams in the NET’s top 75. The current winning streak is the program’s longest since it won eight straight games in the 2015-16 campaign.

Partying in the 90s: The Sooners have scored more than 90 points in six games this season, which is the second-most in a season during the past decade. One more game would equal the most since the 2019-20 team hit the mark seven times.

Projecting March: ESPN’s Charlie Crème has a high projection for the Sooners. The women’s basketball expert has the Sooners as a No. 6 seed in his latest bracketology. OU started the year as a No. 11 seed and among the “Last Four In” by Crème.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.