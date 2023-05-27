Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAN — From the brink of its first defeat in 97 days, Oklahoma pulled out its most impressive trick yet in a come-from-behind win over Clemson Saturday afternoon, sealing the Sooners' return to the Women's College World Series and sending the program's NCAA record-setting win streak to 48 games.

Trailing the Tigers 7-4 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, OU catcher Kinzie Hansen launched a game-tying, three-run blast off Tigers right-hander Valerie Cagle, leveling Game 2 of the NCAA Norman Super Regional, 7-7, and sending the Sooners to extra innings for only the second time this season.

Tiare Jennings gave OU its winning run two innings later, sending the first pitch she saw in the top of the ninth inning over the wall in left-center field. Jordy Bahl closed it out, retiring nine of the 10 Clemson hitters she faced while finishing off the Sooners’ 8-7 victory in 3.0 innings of scoreless relief.

As fast as Hansen’s shot left Marita Hynes Field, OU were on their way back to the WCWS with a piece of NCAA softball history secured and a comeback complete.

Saturday’s come-from-behind victory sends the Sooners back to the WCWS for a seventh consecutive season. OU will head to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium next week (June 1-9) seeking to become the first program to win three straight national championships since UCLA accomplished the feat from 1988-90.

The Super Regional clincher also further seals the Sooners place in college softball history. With its 48th straight win, OU has now passed the Arizona team that won 47 consecutive games in 1997 for sole possession of the NCAA softball all-time win streak record.

In what is expected to be the final game at Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners announced an official attendance figure of 2,127, the largest in stadium history.

OU will learn its initial WCWS opponent Sunday at the conclusion of NCAA Super Regional play across the country.