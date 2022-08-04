OU preseason practice primer: Sooners take next step into Venables era as camp opens Friday

Oklahoma football opens its latest chapter of the Brent Venables era Friday when the Sooners open their first preseason camp under the first-year head coach.

Eight months have passed from Lincoln Riley's departure and Venables' subsequent return to OU in early December 2021. Since then, Venables has assembled a coaching staff of faces new and old, watched the likes of Caleb Williams and Latrell McCutchin leave the program and secured a cast of newcomers that includes quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

From Gabriel to coordinators Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof to Venables in his first head coaching job, questions and excitement are abound in Norman with the Sooners' Sept. 3 opener with UTEP only weeks away.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Oklahoma Sooners

2021 record: 11-2

Coach: Brent Venables (first year, 0-0)

Offensive coordinator: Jeff Lebby (first year)

Defensive coordinator: Ted Roof (first year)

2022 schedule

Sept. 3: UTEP

Sept. 10: Kent State

Sept. 17: at Nebraska

Sept. 24: Kansas State

Oct. 1: at TCU

Oct. 8: Texas

Oct. 15: Kansas

Oct. 22: Open

Oct. 29: Iowa State

Nov. 5: Baylor

Nov. 12: at West Virginia

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State

Nov. 26: at Texas Tech

Top returners on offense

Marvin Mims, WR: OU’s receiving yards leader in each of the past two seasons, Mims returns in 2022 as a veteran leader within a changed Sooners offense. The 5-foot-11 junior has struck up a fast relationship with transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel (more on him soon) and after he registered 22 yards per reception as a sophomore, the passing game will start with Mims once again this fall.

Eric Gray, RB: The transfer running back from Tennessee averaged 5.3 yards per carry and found the end zone four times behind 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks during his first campaign in Norman. In Year 2 at OU, Gray is set to be the Sooners’ lead back with pass-catching ability to fit coordinator Jeff Lebby’s new-look offense.

Brayden Willis, TE/H-Back: A veteran on Lincoln Riley’s offenses, the fifth-year tight end has never caught more than 15 passes in a season. That could change for Willis in 2022. Said Lebby on Aug. 2: “Brayden is going to be very, very involved. It’s important to find a way to get our best guys on the field.”

Top newcomer on offense

Dillon Gabriel, QB: The new face under center arrives to OU with 26 starts, 8,037 passing yards and 70 touchdowns under his belt. Gabriel now stands on his biggest stage yet, and reunited with Lebby — the coordinator who recruited him to UCF — holds the keys to the Sooners’ offense in 2022.

Top returners on defense

Woodi Washington, CB: When Washington was available last fall, he started all six games he could play, notched 27 tackles in them and pulled down two interceptions against Oklahoma State. The 5-foot-11 redshirt junior now enters 2022 alongside senior Jaden Davis as one of the two most experienced returning cornerbacks in the Sooners’ secondary.

DaShaun White, LB: The fifth-year linebacker has started 36 games in the past three seasons, including 12 last fall. With OU down stalwarts Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah, White remains as the experienced rock in a linebacking corps that Venables and Co. plan to lean on this fall.

Billy Bowman, S: After starting seven games and roving from one position to another as a freshman last fall, the former four-star recruit is settled at safety ahead of his second season. Within an experienced group featuring North Carolina transfer Trey Morrison (49 games), Justin Broiles (44) and Key Lawrence (23), Bowman could emerge as the most crucial of them all.

Top newcomer on defense

Jeffery Johnson, DL: The Sooners lost a staple up front when Perrion Winfrey left for the NFL. Enter Johnson to replace the former All-Big 12 lineman. The 6-foot-2, 313-pound tackle appeared in 49 games across four seasons at Tulane and brings talent and experience up the middle for OU in 2022.

Key dates

Friday: First practice of preseason camp

Sept. 3: Season opener vs. UTEP

Oct. 8: Red River Showdown vs. Texas in Dallas

Nov. 5: Visit from reigning Big 12 champions Baylor

Nov. 19: Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State in Norman