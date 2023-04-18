More than a month after Oklahoma’s 2022-23 season drew to a close, the Sooners made their first bit of incoming offseason personnel movement official Tuesday.

Armon Gates, the 40-year-old coach who spent last season as an assistant at Oregon, has joined coach Porter Moser’s bench for the 2023-24 season, the program announced. Gates comes to Norman after less than a year under Ducks coach Dana Altman and arrives with a resume that includes previous stops at Nebraska, Northwestern, TCU and Western Kentucky.

"Armon has been coaching and recruiting at the highest level," Moser said in a statement. "He is a grinder in recruiting and brings a tremendous amount of passion to the game. His energy level is contagious and he pours that energy into the players and program. There is value in bringing in a coach you have worked with before and Armon will be an excellent addition to the staff."

OU’s announcement arrives more than one week after initial reports of Gates’ hiring surfaced on April 8 and days after he began appearing in photos inside the Sooners’ team facility. As of this past weekend, Gates’ Twitter profile reflected his role as an OU assistant.

Following a pattern of Moser’s time with the Sooners, Gates also comes with ties to Loyola Chicago and the job that catapulted Moser’s career from 2011-21.

Gates spent two seasons as an assistant with the Ramblers from 2011-13 before jumping to Chris Collins’ staff at Northwestern. He joins assistant Emanuel Dildy and Clayton Custer — OU’s director of video operations and player development — among those with Loyola connections on the Sooners’ current staff.

Gates’ hire completes OU’s staff of assistants for 2023-24 with Dildy back for his third season in Norman and Ryan Humphrey set to return for a second campaign. Gates steps into the job previously held by assistant Matt Brady who resigned from Moser’s staff six days before the 2022-23 season citing personal reasons.

“(Moser) is a proven winner and knows how to get the most out of his players and teams,” Gates said. “Oklahoma has a rich basketball tradition and I look forward to working tirelessly with our student-athletes to help them achieve at the highest levels on and off the court. I am ready to help our players and staff reach our goal of winning championships."

Gates’ coaching trajectory began in the late 2000s after a four-year playing career in which he helped guide Kent State to four straight 20-win seasons and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2006.

In coaching, Gates began as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in the 2007-08 season, then returned to Kent State as an assistant from 2008-10 prior to a single season on staff at TCU in 2010. From TCU, Gates joined Moser at Loyola before enjoying the longest run of his coaching career in five seasons at Northwestern that included the Wildcats’ 2017 NCAA Tournament appearance.

After Northwestern, Gates jumped to Florida for a stint that lasted only weeks before he joined the staff at Nebraska in the spring of 2018. He spent four seasons with the Huskers before heading to Oregon in 2022-23.

Across 15 years altogether in college coaching, Gates has developed a reputation as a gifted recruiter and developer of skilled guards. His arrival in Norman lines up with the sophomore seasons of Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, a guard duo that combined for 33 starts in 2022-23.

At Northwestern, Gates had a hand in inking a series of highly-rated recruiting classes including the No. 33-ranked class in 2018. His time at Nebraska included the development of Dalano Blanton, a 6-foot-9 guard who was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Gates is the younger brother of Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates.