OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha on her staff: 'They’re mature and they’re ready'

Oklahoma’s pitching plans remain under wraps for Super Regional action against UCF this weekend.

With ace Jordy Bahl sidelined with an arm injury, Nicole May and Hope Trautwein went to work in the Sooners’ three victories in regional play last weekend. They only allowed two runs in 17 innings against Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M.

OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha was pleased how the pair handled the pressure situation of postseason play.

“I’ll even go back to the Big 12 Tournament. That’s technically postseason for us,” Rocha said this week. “And to get that feeling and kind of get out feet wet under those circumstances and be able to roll into regionals with both Nicole and Hope, I think it helped prepare us and helped kind of reset and remind us what we were good at and where we needed to be going into postseason.

“Having one weekend of actual NCAA championships under our belt, we got a taste of that postseason. They’re mature and they’re ready. I think they’re handling it well.”

OU coach Patty Gasso hasn’t announced who will get the start versus visiting UCF at 3:30 p.m. Friday, the first contest of the best-of-3 Super Regional.

Bahl, the Big 12’s co-pitcher and freshman of the year, hasn’t thrown since a May 7 win over Oklahoma State. But she’s recently threw some in the bullpen, Gasso said, leading to optimism inside the program.

The OU staff, which also includes Macy McAdoo, has been fun to work with, Rocha said.

“This staff is very mature,” Rocha said. “Even with a freshman in Jordy and Nicole and a veteran pitcher with Hope and Macy McAdoo – she’s been in the program and she knows what the system is – even though we have one veteran, so to speak, with Hope, I really feel like Nicole has done a great job,” Rocha said. “She did a great job last year as a freshman and really just continuing to mature as a pitcher.

“And it’s helpful for me when they have a good feel for the game and a good feel for their pitches. We can really take things to the next level as far as game preparation.”

Gasso praised Rocha’s work since her arrival in 2019.

“Her experience has been beyond phenomenal for us because she’s been in a lot of championship games,” Gasso said. “Whether it’s here or Florida, she was always playing for championships quite a bit so she knows what it feels like.

“It’s her experience, she understands strategy, she understands how to use our best against your best. And normally she’s the winner of those challenges. She just wants to win. She’s worked very, very hard with this pitching staff. She’s trying to put them in the best position to win every time that they’re on the mound.”

All of Rocha’s concentration this week has been on a strong UCF program, compared to last week when the focus had to be on Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M and Minnesota.

“It’s more preparation on our pitchers’ part, what I want them to know, the opponents they’re getting into and they are really good in a classroom setting,” Rocha said. “But it’s really about them being focused on continuing to have confidence in what it is they do and how they execute pitches.

“That’s the important part for us because that’s what we can control, that consistency in what we do.”

