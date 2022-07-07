OU picked to finish 2nd, OSU 3rd in preseason Big 12 football poll; Baylor No. 1

Oklahoma was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, while Oklahoma State was in third, the conference announced Thursday.

Baylor, which won the league last season, was atop the poll with 17 of 41 total first-place votes and 365 points. The Sooners and Cowboys were close behind with 354 and 342 points, respectively. OU garnered 12 first-place votes, and OSU had nine.

Oklahoma was not chosen to win the Big 12 for the first time in seven years, and only the third time of the past 12 seasons. The Sooners' 2022 season will be the first under head coach Brent Venables.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is entering his 18th season at the helm in 2022. The Cowboys finished second in the conference last season after falling to Baylor in the Big 12 final.

The poll was rounded out by Texas (289) in fourth place, followed by Kansas State (261), Iowa State (180), Texas Christian (149), West Virginia (147), Texas Tech (119) and Kansas (48). The Longhorns received two first-place votes, and the Cyclones picked up one.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 released its All-Big 12 team selections. OU had one all-conference selection in punter Michael Turk, and OSU had three chosen in defensive back Jason Taylor II, defensive lineman Collin Oliver and quarterback Spencer Sanders. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The Sooners open their season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Norman, and the Cowboys kickoff against Central Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. in Stillwater.