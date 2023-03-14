NORMAN – Oklahoma softball fans – bundled up during a chilly March evening – had a warm feeling in their hearts on Tuesday.

Their top-ranked Sooners defeated the No. 6 Seminoles 5-4 in a rare home game against a nationally ranked opponent played before a sellout crowd of 1,879.

“It was a fun atmosphere for us and it felt like a postseason, it felt like a Super Regional-style game, back and forth, good play, good pitching, clutch hitting, good defense on both sides,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “It was a well-played game, I think, by both sides, very entertaining. But ultimately, the ultimate goal is for it to make us better and I feel we walked away learning a lot and becoming better for it.”

FSU was the highest-ranked regular-season foe to visit Norman since a 2007 series against No. 2 Texas A&M.

Gasso always wants her team to win. But, more important, she wants her team to feel pressure from a strong opponent.

The reaction is just as important as the final result.

When the Seminoles went up 4-3 following Katie Dack’s three-run homer in the fourth inning, the OU faithful turned quiet. How did Oklahoma respond? With four straight hits from Riley Boone, Jayda Coleman, Haley Lee and Tiare Jennings.

Lee’s RBI double and Jennings’ single off FSU pitcher Ali DuBois (2-2) gave OU a lead it wouldn’t lose.

The Sooners’ pitching star was Jordy Bahl. The right-hander relieved starter Alex Storako in the fifth inning and only allowed one hit. She struck out six straight batters at one point.

“It felt good. Definitely felt the atmosphere. The fans were awesome tonight. Our whole team had a lot of energy in the dugout. We were all just really excited and pumped up. So just felt really energized and had a lot of fun,” Bahl said.

It’s been a different season for the sophomore. She’s worked out of the bullpen much more than last season.

“I would just say that our staff is always very supportive of each other. There have been times this season where we've all gone in to help each other out in that kind of instance,” Bahl said. “Alex Storako threw a great game. Our pitching staff is really big on whenever you're called, be ready.”

While the majority of college kids head to Florida for spring break, the Seminoles journeyed to Oklahoma.

Florida State played a weekend series at Oklahoma State. The ACC school defeated the Cowgirls on Friday but lost games on Saturday and Sunday to drop the series.

Gasso said Florida State reached out to set up the single game at Oklahoma.

The OU coach explained how the game developed. Since OSU played at Florida State last season, the two schools met in Stillwater.

“They just picked us up because they were out here. What I love about Florida State is they aren’t afraid of anybody. They always try to play tough schedules,” Gasso said. “They get it. They know that winning or losing, they are still going to learn and get better. Either one of us could have won this game tonight and it wasn’t a deal-breaker for anything.

“If we’re not No. 1 right now, we don’t care. We want to get better. That’s what our goal is. We want to learn. If we win with it, great. If we don’t, we’re going to learn and get better. Just like we did against Baylor. I don’t think anybody came in here all-in, we have to, we must because we don’t. It’s March. It was just a good feeling of what intense competition feels like. We needed that.”

Storako allowed four earned runs in four innings pitched before turning the ball to Bahl (7-1).

Haley Lee and Tiare Jennings were 2-for-4. Each hit a solo home run, going back-to-back to start the third inning.

OU’s offense ended with 13 hits, with Alynah Torres and Rylie Boone adding two apiece.

The Sooners will host the Omni Hall of Fame Classic this weekend with five games played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

OU faces Weber State (4 p.m.) and Northwestern (6:30) on Friday.

It’s not known if OU shortstop Grace Lyons will return to action. She’s missed seven straight games and is recovering from an illness.

“It’s nothing serious. It’s just energy-wise,” Gasso said. “The hope is to see her on the field in some capacity this weekend if things work out that way.”

Oklahoma 5, Florida State 4

FSU 001 300 0 - 4 6 1

OU 012 200 X - 5 13 0

Sandercock, Reid (3), DuBois (3), Royalty (4) and Edenfield. Storako, Bahl (5) and Hansen. 2B: Lee, Nugent, Boone. HR: Dack, Kerr, Lee, Jennings. W: Bahl (7-1). L: DuBois (2