OU, OSU welcome full capacity to NCAA Softball Regional games this weekend

Oklahoma is ready for postseason play to feel like old times this weekend.

The school will operate at 100% capacity for the NCAA softball Norman Regional, it was announced on Wednesday. The NCAA had announced earlier in the day that full capacity (up from its original 50%) would be allowed at baseball and softball championships where local and state guidelines allow.

Likewise, Oklahoma State will welcome a full stadium for the four-team Stillwater Regional. It won’t be the first time this year that the Cowgirls enjoy a capacity crowd. The regular-season finale against Oklahoma was packed two weeks ago.

“Man, we are pumped,” OU coach Patty Gasso said after Wednesday’s practice. “At 50%, you can feel it. But to have full capacity, you’re going to feel what it used to feel like. It’s been a long time …”

Additional tickets for the Norman Regional will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased via SoonerSports.com/tickets or by calling the OU Athletics ticket office at 405-325-2424.

A limited number of tickets for the Stillwater Regional will go on sale an hour before the first pitch of each game.