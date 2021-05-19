OU, OSU welcome full capacity to NCAA Softball Regional games this weekend

Oklahoma is ready for postseason play to feel like old times this weekend.
The school will operate at 100% capacity for the NCAA softball Norman Regional, it was announced on Wednesday. The NCAA had announced earlier in the day that full capacity (up from its original 50%) would be allowed at baseball and softball championships where local and state guidelines allow.
Likewise, Oklahoma State will welcome a full stadium for the four-team Stillwater Regional. It won’t be the first time this year that the Cowgirls enjoy a capacity crowd. The regular-season finale against Oklahoma was packed two weeks ago.
“Man, we are pumped,” OU coach Patty Gasso said after Wednesday’s practice. “At 50%, you can feel it. But to have full capacity, you’re going to feel what it used to feel like. It’s been a long time …”
Additional tickets for the Norman Regional will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased via SoonerSports.com/tickets or by calling the OU Athletics ticket office at 405-325-2424.
A limited number of tickets for the Stillwater Regional will go on sale an hour before the first pitch of each game.
“Normal for us right now has been 25%,” Gasso said, before adding, “This is going to be fun. It creates momentum. It creates energy. It creates all kinds of things that the team needs when they need it the most.
“Just to feel the roar of a crowd — we felt a little bit of that at Hall of Fame Stadium (during the Big 12 Championship) — but it was kind of dispersed out there so it wasn’t one big roar. You could feel it but not at the extent at a close proximity that we’re going to feel this weekend.
“I think it really will be a shot in the arm for this team.”
Earlier this week, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski referred to the atmosphere when Cowgirl Stadium was still expected to be half-full for postseason play due to NCAA rules.
“I’m not sure how that is going to work (at 50%) but I know our people will be jacked,” he said. “The atmosphere at Bedlam was exactly why I wanted to come here.”
OU also announced on Wednesday that it is lifting its masking requirement and social distancing protocols in accordance with updated CDC guidelines.
Masking will no longer be required at campus events for fully vaccinated individuals 12 years and older with limited exceptions.