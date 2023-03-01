College football stars from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa will take part in the biggest job interviews of their lives this week.

The 2023 NFL combine takes place in Indianapolis this week. The players will be put through medical evaluations, team interviews, measurements and position drills in front of all 32 NFL teams.

OU will send seven players to the event — Eric Gray (RB), Anton Harrison (OT), Marvin Mims (WR), Wanya Morris (OT), Jalen Redmond (DT), Michael Turk (P) and Brayden Willis (TE).

Tyler Lacy (DE) and Jason Taylor (S) will represent OSU, while Tulsa’s Deneric Prince (RB) will also take part at the combine.

OKLAHOMA

Anton Harrison

OT, 6-5, 315

On-field workout date: Sunday

NFL.com grade: 6.27 (Will eventually be average starter)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Collegiate left tackle with good size and length, but average athletic traits. Harrison is self-aware and does a nice job of utilizing his strengths to mask his weaknesses. He has a feel for pocket depth and uses his length and an inside-out approach to get the job done, but NFL speed could have him scrambling without help. Harrison lacks the pop and drive of a plus run blocker and is better at neutralizing opponents with proper positioning. There are some limitations athletically and it won’t always look fluid, but Harrison has the demeanor and football savvy to get the job done as a starter in time.

Marvin Mims

WR, 5-11, 182

On-field workout date: Saturday

NFL.com grade: 6.23 (Will eventually be average starter)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Mims is a long-striding wideout who will primarily line up inside, but he has the potential to be moved around to mismatch speed-deficient coverage. He ran a limited route tree at Oklahoma, but he has the athletic qualities to expand on it at the next level. He’s athletic in space and dangerous with the ball in his hands, but he’s likely to see the 50/50 throws tilt in the other direction. Has can work on all three levels of the field and is an above average punt returner. Mims has just average size and strength, but his ability to create explosive plays could push him into a Day 2 selection and a starting role in the future.

Eric Gray

RB, 5-9, 210

On-field workout date: Sunday

NFL.com grade: 6.16 (Good backup/potential to develop into starter)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Decisive, creative runner with the size and skill set for three-down consideration on the pro level. Gray won’t be a home run hitter in the open field, but his short-area burst and oily hips open access to the entire field, with cuts coming suddenly and at unpredictable angles. He’s a less powerful finisher than his size might indicate and needs to keep from spilling runs wide unnecessarily. He is a reliable threat out of the backfield with soft hands and a willingness to block. Gray has the potential to find work quickly as a three-down backup with future starter potential.

Wanya Morris

OT, 6-5, 317

On-field workout date: Sunday

NFL.com grade: 5.91 (Average backup or special teamer)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Morris is an athletic pass-setter with a strong inside hand but lacks a desired level of core strength to effectively push back against rush bullies. He’s very average at getting to positioning for back-side cut-off blocks in the run game and struggles to stay connected to sustain blocks due to inconsistent hand placement and drive strength in his lower half. His physical profile and experience starting at both tackle spots should give him a leg up in a camp battle for a swing tackle role.

Jalen Redmond

DT, 6-5, 317

On-field workout date: Thursday

NFL.com grade: 5.89 (Average backup or special teamer)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Redmond is a below-average athlete who plays bigger and stronger than his size might indicate. He possesses plenty of toughness but moves on heavy feet with a lack of bend that makes him a linear mover with limited playmaking potential. While he might not fill up an NFL stat sheet, he does have the base strength for consideration as a rotational 4-3 nose tackle with some block-eating elements to his game.

Michael Turk

P, 6-0, 234

On-field workout date: Friday

NFL.com grade: 5.89 (Average backup or special teamer)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Like a home run hitter in baseball, Turk has tremendous power but is lacking ball control to plant opposing teams against their end zone instead of kicking for touchbacks. He has improved his hang-time and outkicked his coverage a little less frequently, which will matter for NFL evaluators. The pure power and talent could get him a Day 3 look.

Brayden Willis

TE, 6-4, 240

On-field workout date: Saturday

NFL.com grade: 5.69 (Candidate for bottom of roster/practice squad)

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Willis’ size and athletic profile leaves him lacking as both an in-line blocker and as a pass-catching option. He lacks in-line power and plays with low-burn intensity getting into blocks at times, but body control and hand strength help increase his sustain effectiveness when blocking on the move. He’s tough working into traffic, but a high percentage of his catches came with nobody around him in space. He will need to prove he can separate against man coverage outside of the Oklahoma scheme.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Tyler Lacy

DE, 6-4, 285

On-field workout date: Thursday

NFL.com grade: 6.18 (Good backup with potential to develop into starter).

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Lacy is usually first with his hands but needs to learn to jolt opponents and control the block more consistently with them. His block take-on can be a little bit segmented and he can be driven off his turf as a three-technique, but he has the length and athleticism to cause disruption in a one-gapping scheme. Lacy has talent as an interior rusher but might be better suited as a five-technique or 4-3 base end on early downs.

Jason Taylor II

S, 6-0, 208

On-field workout date: ​Friday

NFL.com grade: 5.92 (Average backup or special-teamer).

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Taylor offers well-defined strengths and obvious areas of concern that should allow for teams to deploy him in the best manner possible if they are honest in their assessments. He boasts an NFL frame and is a powerful tackler who can stop rushers and pass-catchers in their tracks. Though his speed and agility are below par, he’s highly instinctive and possesses the skills to make plays on the ball as a deep safety. Figuring out when to play him low and when to play him high will be the challenge for defensive coordinators, but even as a backup, he brings four-phase special teams talent to the table immediately.

TULSA

Deneric Prince

RB, 6-0, 217

On-field workout date: Sunday

NFL.com grade: 5.68 (candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad)

NFL Draft Bible bottom line: "Deneric has a combination of size and speed that can draw attention to a team that is intrigued by the upside. ... (He) forces defenders to put their full effort into tackling him because once he is at full speed, it is difficult to bring him down."

Photos: OU, OSU and TU players invited to the NFL Combine RB Eric Gray (OU) OT Anton Harrison (OU) WR Jadon Haselwood (OU) DE Tyler Lacy (OSU) WR Marvin Mims Jr. (OU) OL Wanya Morris (OU) RB Deneric Prince (TU) DL Jalen Redmond (OU) S Jason Taylor II (OSU) P Michael Turk (OU) TE Brayden Willis (OU)