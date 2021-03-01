 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU, OSU plotted side-by-side in latest Top 25 rankings
top story

OU, OSU plotted side-by-side in latest Top 25 rankings

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma State Oklahoma Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet as ranked opponents in Monday's rematch. OSU defeated OU 94-90 in overtime on Saturday.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Oklahoma’s two losses last week set it up for a freefall in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday morning.

The Sooners (14-7) dropped nine spots to No. 16 following losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. OU will get a Bedlam rematch at 8 p.m. Monday against the Cowboys, who checked in at No. 17 this week.

Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor, Illinois and Iowa make up the top five teams.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joining OU and Baylor in Big 12 representation are West Virginia (No. 6), Kansas (13), Texas (15) and Texas Tech (18).

Oklahoma has two regular-season games remaining: Monday at OSU and a Thursday home game against Texas (8 p.m.).

OSU (16-6) has three games left – OU, at Baylor (6 p.m. Thursday) and at West Virginia (1 p.m. Saturday).

The Big 12 Tournament will be March 10-13.

Photos: Bedlam basketball round one goes to OSU in Norman

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Haisten and Emig on Bedlam, a $60 million ballpark and Webster's Anthony Pritchard

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News