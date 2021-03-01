OU, OSU plotted side-by-side in latest Top 25 rankings

Oklahoma’s two losses last week set it up for a freefall in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday morning.

The Sooners (14-7) dropped nine spots to No. 16 following losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. OU will get a Bedlam rematch at 8 p.m. Monday against the Cowboys, who checked in at No. 17 this week.

Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor, Illinois and Iowa make up the top five teams.

Joining OU and Baylor in Big 12 representation are West Virginia (No. 6), Kansas (13), Texas (15) and Texas Tech (18).

Oklahoma has two regular-season games remaining: Monday at OSU and a Thursday home game against Texas (8 p.m.).

OSU (16-6) has three games left – OU, at Baylor (6 p.m. Thursday) and at West Virginia (1 p.m. Saturday).

The Big 12 Tournament will be March 10-13.

