OU, OSU plotted side-by-side in latest Top 25 rankings

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet as ranked opponents in Monday's rematch. OSU defeated OU 94-90 in overtime on Saturday.
Garett Fisbeck, AP
Oklahoma’s two losses last week set it up for a freefall in the
released on Monday morning. Associated Press Top 25 rankings
The Sooners (14-7) dropped nine spots to No. 16 following losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. OU will get a Bedlam rematch at 8 p.m. Monday against the Cowboys, who checked in at No. 17 this week.
Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor, Illinois and Iowa make up the top five teams.
Joining OU and Baylor in Big 12 representation are West Virginia (No. 6), Kansas (13), Texas (15) and Texas Tech (18).
Oklahoma has two regular-season games remaining: Monday at OSU and a Thursday home game against Texas (8 p.m.).
OSU (16-6) has three games left – OU, at Baylor (6 p.m. Thursday) and at West Virginia (1 p.m. Saturday).
The Big 12 Tournament will be March 10-13.
Photos: Bedlam basketball round one goes to OSU in Norman
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) passes the ball away from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) and Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) passes the ball to guard Bryce Williams (14), away from Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) and forward Jalen Hill (1), during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
A shot by Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) is blocked by Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) and forward Victor Iwuakor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson, right, passes the ball away from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
A shot by Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) is blocked by Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) and forward Victor Iwuakor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is fouled by Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) takes a shot against Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) while Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) and guard Bryce Williams (14) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes against Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) fights for the ball with Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes against Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) and guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes against Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma St Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon, bottom, and Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, top, fight for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) takes a shot against Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot against Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma St Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots against Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12), forward Brady Manek (35), and guard Elijah Harkless (24) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma St Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) and guard Rondel Walker (5) celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) takes a shot against Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) and guard Alondes Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) takes a shot against Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) goes against Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
