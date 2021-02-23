OU, OSU have postponed basketball games added to final week of regular season

The Big 12 announced a revised finish to the conference basketball schedule with adjustments that impact Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Both schools will have games previously postponed added to the final week of their respective regular season schedules.

Oklahoma will host Texas on March 4, while Oklahoma State will travel to Baylor (March 4) and West Virginia (March 6) to complete the 2020-21 campaign.

OU will not have a postponed game against Baylor rescheduled.

Those final games come after a home-and-home series between the Bedlam schools on Saturday (Norman, 2 p.m.) and Monday (Stillwater, 8 p.m.).

Times for the rescheduled OU and OSU games will be announced at a later date. All three games will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2.

Monday, March 1

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Baylor at West Virginia (ESPN/2), 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Texas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Thursday, March 4