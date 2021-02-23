 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU, OSU have postponed basketball games added to final week of regular season
top story

OU, OSU have postponed basketball games added to final week of regular season

{{featured_button_text}}
Big 12 adjusts final week of basketball season

Oklahoma will end the season with three consecutive rivalry games - two against Oklahoma State and one against Texas.

 Eric Gay, AP

The Big 12 announced a revised finish to the conference basketball schedule with adjustments that impact Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Both schools will have games previously postponed added to the final week of their respective regular season schedules.

Oklahoma will host Texas on March 4, while Oklahoma State will travel to Baylor (March 4) and West Virginia (March 6) to complete the 2020-21 campaign.

OU will not have a postponed game against Baylor rescheduled.

Those final games come after a home-and-home series between the Bedlam schools on Saturday (Norman, 2 p.m.) and Monday (Stillwater, 8 p.m.).

Times for the rescheduled OU and OSU games will be announced at a later date. All three games will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2.

Monday, March 1

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Baylor at West Virginia (ESPN/2), 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) 

Thursday, March 4

Iowa State at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN/2)

TCU at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN/2)

Saturday, March 6

Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPN/2)

Iowa State at Kansas State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) 

Sunday, March 7

Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN), 3 p.m.

Texas at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Photos: OSU defeats Texas Tech basketball in overtime

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Haisten and Emig on Bedlam, a $60 million ballpark and Webster's Anthony Pritchard

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News