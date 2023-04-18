NORMAN — A year on from the April afternoon that saw more than 75,000 fans pack Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium for coach Brent Venables’ debut spring game, the Sooners’ 2023 spring scrimmage will take on many differences Saturday.

Among the most significant changes? A new format for OU’s annual spring game.

On Tuesday, the Sooners released a scoring system for the 2023 spring scrimmage in Norman, scrapping the traditional intrasquad format for an offense vs defense competition. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will helm OU’s offense in red while defensive line coach Todd Bates is set to lead the defense in white.

Per the announcement, the respective teams will have “opportunities to earn points throughout the week,” prior to Saturday.

The Sooners’ 2023 spring game begins at 2:30 p.m on ESPN+ Saturday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will have his statue unveiled in Heisman Park in an 11:30 a.m. ceremony outside the east entrance to Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium. Murray will be honored later in the day at halftime of the scrimmage.