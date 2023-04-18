NORMAN — A year on from the April afternoon that saw more than 75,000 fans pack Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium for coach Brent Venables’ debut spring game, the Sooners’ 2023 spring scrimmage will take on many differences Saturday.

Among the most significant changes? A new format for OU’s annual spring game.

On Tuesday, the Sooners released a scoring system for the 2023 edition of the spring scrimmage in Norman, scrapping the traditional intrasquad format for an offense vs defense competition. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will helm OU’s offense in red while defensive line coach Todd Bates is set to lead the defense in the Sooners’ white uniforms.

Per the announcement, the respective teams will have “opportunities to earn points throughout the week,” prior to Saturday. The scoring system is as follows:

Offense (Red) Defense (White) Touchdown = 6 points Defensive touchdown = 12 points Field goal = 3 points Turnover = 7 points Punt = 2 points Fourth down stop = 7 points Two-point conversion = 2 points Missed field goal = 7 points Extra point = 1 point Punt = 5 points Turnover on downs = 0 points Made field goal = 4 points Missed field goal = 0 points Sack = 3 points Turnover = 0 points Pass breakup = 2 points Missed extra point = 2 points Missed two-point conversion = 2 points

The Sooners' 2023 spring game begins at 2:30 p.m on ESPN+ Saturday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will have his statue unveiled in Heisman Park in an 11:30 a.m. ceremony outside the east entrance to Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium. Murray will be honored later in the day at halftime of the scrimmage.